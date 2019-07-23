Connect with us
NCAA, FAAN, Others, Partner To Improve Airports Security

Published

27 mins ago

on

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) are to increase collaboration with all relevant agencies to strengthen security at the nation’s airports.

Mr Sam Adurogboye, the NCAA General Manager and Public Affairs, confirmed the development in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that passengers aboard a Port Harcourt-bound Azman Air flight were thrown into panic on Friday as a Nigerien climbed the aircraft, while it was about to take off at the Murtala Muhammed Airports.

Adurogboye explained that the collaboration was to forestall a similar occurrence of the security breach that happened at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) last Friday morning.

“After a review of the preliminary report submitted by FAAN to the regulatory authority and further investigation by NCAA, FAAN has been advised to provide additional security patrol vehicles at the airside.

“Meanwhile, the NCAA and other relevant agencies would continue to work together toward ensuring adequate security at all the nation’s airports.

