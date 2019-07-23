Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

Oyegun, Oshiomhole Fight Weakening APC – Nabena

Published

1 hour ago

on

***Calls for proper convening of Bauchi, Edo Houses of Assemblies

The public spat between the former and current National Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is weakening the party ahead of forthcoming governorship elections, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena has said.

He cited governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo and Anambra states coming up between 2019 and the 2020.

Nabena who spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday morning on the fight between the party leaders said he is aware of plans by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to exploit the situation ahead of the listed governorship elections.

The APC chieftain, however called on the two leaders to put their personal interest aside for the interest of the ruling party.

According to Nabena, Chief Oyegun, who he described as a elder statesman should be seen making peace everywhere political interests among the members have snowball into crisis and not adding ‘salt to the injury.”

The APC deputy spokesman also believes that the Benin chief tell the governor Godwin Obaseki the truth and not encourage illegality which is currently happening at the Edo state House of Assembly.

“The media exchange between our former and current national chairmen does not serve the interest of our party in any way. Infact it is demarketing and weakening the party when we should be consolidating ahead of governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Ondo and Anambra states. The PDP is waiting in the flanks to grab the governorship seats if we don’t put our house in order. In the interest of the party, our respected leaders who also happen to be former governors of Edo state must sheath their swords.” The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain stated

Speaking on the controversies that have trailed the Bauchi and Edo State Houses of Assembly, Nabena stated: “This is not an issue of politics. The party’s position is very clear that the right thing should be done not just in Bauchi state which has a PDP governor but also in Edo state which has an APC governor. The respective Houses of Assembly must be transparently and properly convened in line with set rules and democratic standards,” he stated.

He, however warned that the two leaders would be held responsible if the main opposition PDP is allowed to catch on the current situation and take over Edo state in the next governorship election.

He called on the former National Chairman to support the current National Working Committee (NWC) to lead the party to more victories instead fighting them.

“I understand that the PDP which has been buried in Edo is planning to take advantage of the current situation. If that is a dream they should continue to dream but our leaders too must give peace a chance and not allow the evil dream to come to pass,” Nabena warned.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS4 mins ago

World Bank Supports Nigerian Farmers With Modern Techniques

The World Bank has announced plans to support 10,000 farmers in Kaduna State with modern farming techniques to stimulate productivity....
NEWS11 mins ago

BREAKING: Boris Johnson Will Be UK’s New Prime Minister

…Boris Johnson vows to ‘deliver Brexit and unite the country’ as he is crowned new Tory leader after trouncing Jeremy...
NEWS11 mins ago

Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB

Ikechukwu Ogar  – Abia Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom Dr Chris Ngige – Anambra Sharon...
NEWS26 mins ago

Women Urge To Imbibe Strong Savings, Investment Culture

Nigerian women have been encouraged to imbibe a strong savings and investment culture, in order to be well position to...
NEWS30 mins ago

Shiites: Group Condemns Violent Activities, Calls For Caution

Green Nigeria Project (GNP) a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), has condemned the violent activities of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in...
Huawei Technologies Company Limited logo Huawei Technologies Company Limited logo
NEWS36 mins ago

Huawei Cuts 600 U.S. Jobs After Trade Clampdown

Chinese telecom giant Huawei has announced it is cutting 600 jobs at its U.S. research unit Futurewei after the U.S....
NEWS43 mins ago

UNAIDS Targets 2020 To End HIV/AIDS Epidemics In Nigeria

The joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is working towards ending HIV/AIDS epidemics in Nigeria and the world generally...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: