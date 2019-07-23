NEWS
PMB Commiserates With Mariam Yunusa’s Family
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of development expert and urban planner, Mrs Mariam Ladi Yunusa, saying that she touched and transformed many lives during her lifetime.
President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu commiserated with friends and associates of the quintessential mother, community developer and advocate of good education for children and youth, believing that her investments as a public servant in Nigeria, and contributions to the United Nations will be remembered and appreciated.
The President affirmed that Mrs Yunusa’s love for humanity, fear of God and courage to provide leadership in her family, work and community separated her for special recognitions and honour, urging her family to find solace in the light and joy she brought to many lives.
President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would comfort family, friends and associates of the departed, and grant her soul eternal rest.
