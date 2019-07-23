Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PMB Commiserates With Mariam Yunusa’s Family

Published

20 mins ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of development expert and urban planner, Mrs Mariam Ladi Yunusa, saying that she touched and transformed many lives during her lifetime.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu commiserated with friends and associates of the quintessential mother, community developer and advocate of good education for children and youth, believing that her investments as a public servant in Nigeria, and contributions to the United Nations will be remembered and appreciated.

The President affirmed that Mrs Yunusa’s love for humanity, fear of God and courage to provide leadership in her family, work and community separated her for special recognitions and honour, urging her family to find solace in the light and joy she brought to many lives.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would comfort family, friends and associates of the departed, and grant her soul eternal rest.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS3 mins ago

Fostering Inter-faith Harmony My Priority – Kogi Gov

Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello was yesterday joined by president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Supo Ayokunle...
NEWS7 mins ago

Govs Ortom, Sule Move To Restore Peace In Boundary Communities

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Engr Abdullahi Sule has promised to ensure harmonious working relationship...
NEWS7 mins ago

Boko Haram: Army Seeks To Improve Psychological Operations

Worried by the high use of propaganda by the Boko Haram insurgents, the Nigerian Army has sought ways of improving...
NEWS8 mins ago

Boko Haram: 200 IDPs Get 2 Bedroom Bungalows In Yobe

Yobe State government has provided 200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gujba local government area of Yobe State with two-bedroom...
NEWS11 mins ago

DIG Takes Over Investigation Of COZA Pastor

Following the public outcry and condemnation that followed the deployment of Bus and police officers to invite Timi and Busola...
CRIME11 mins ago

Stop Politicising Security Issues In Zamfara – Police

Zamfara State commissioner of Police, Usman Nagoggo has advised politicians to stop taking advantage of security situation in the state...
NEWS14 mins ago

Nelson Mandela Day: Obaseki Harps On Good Governance

The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has called on political leaders to work towards delivering good governance and set...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: