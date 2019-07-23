NEWS
Pray For Peaceful Coexistence, Obaseki Tasks Pilgrims
…inspects newly-built Hajj Camp
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tasked Muslim pilgrims participating in the 2019 hajj in the holy land, Mecca, to pray for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.
The governor, who made the call while inspecting the newly-built Hajj Camp in Benin City, urged the pilgrims to pray for peace in Nigeria.
He said, “I call on pilgrims to pray for our people in Edo State, pray for Nigeria and our President, as all the security challenges we experience in the country now will not destabilise the nation.”
He urged the pilgrims to continue to pray for his administration, adding that some persons who are not happy with the developmental strides recorded by his administration over the past two years, are threatening the peace being enjoyed in the state.
“Since I became the governor, I have ensured that I visit you to ask for your prayers for this government. I have no fear that God owns this administration,” the governor noted.
On the construction of Hajj camp by the state government, Obaseki said while growing up he was made to understand that Edo people are one and as a governor he would not discriminate against anyone on the basis of their religious persuasion.
He said, “Two years ago, you told me you wanted to improve the Hajj Camp and I listened to you. With the support of the Chairman of Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, we started work and look at the outcome of this project in this Hajj Camp today.”
He urged the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board to put a plan in place which will allow Muslim faithful contribute towards self-sponsorship to the holy land.
The Chairman of Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Oyarekhua, expressed appreciation to the governor for the developmental projects across the state including the construction of the Edo State Hajj Camp, which he described as the first government project in the camp for over 50 years.
He noted, “We commend you for the development in Edo State in the area of agriculture, roads, schools and even helping us to build this beautiful Hajj Camp. We assure you of our prayers daily to ensure you succeed despite the ongoing distractions to pull your administration down.”
The Amiru Hajj and the Enogie of Ewu, His Royal Highness, Abdurasak Ojiefo III, assured the Governor that the 2019 pilgrims will be of good conduct and will not bring shame to the state, adding, “We will continue to support you in all you do as you have been a Governor to all.”
The Chief Imam of Benin, Sheikh Abdulfatai Enabulele, said Governor Obaseki will rule the state for eight years as he urged all Muslims to continue to pray for the governor for God to touch the hearts of his distractors.
Former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, commended the governor for the Hajj building, noting that it has endeared the government to the hearts of Muslim faithful in the state.
MOST READ
WHO Set To Declare Nigeria Polio Free
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is set to declare Nigeria a polio free country. This is according to...
Air Peace Loses Nose wheel, Tyre After Hard Landing In Lagos
An Air Peace Boeing 737-300 with registration number 5N-BQO operating from Port Harcourt to Lagos on Tuesday made an emergency...
Power Distribution: KEDCO Secures Additional Units
Following the management’s resolve to restructure the company with a view to improving service delivery to its teeming customers, Kano...
Ekiti Warns Principals Against Collection Of Illegal Levies
Ekiti State Government has warned school principals against collection of illegal levies in their schools, saying it would no-longer condone...
C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination
Cross River youths under the auspices of Northern Cross River Youth Coalition (NCRYC), Tuesday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, over ministerial...
Insecurity: Lagos Assembly Calls For Establishment Of State Police
Following the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, the Lagos State House of Assembly has called for constitutional amendment...
Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro Processing Trading Facility In Keffi
The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule on Tuesday commissioned a fully automated state of art agro-processing, aggregating, export...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others24 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Between Akpabio’s Loss And Shocking Revelations At Tribunal
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Mr President, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Living Wage
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Police – El-zakzaky Followers’ Clash: Deputy Police Commissioner, Journalist, 5 Others Killed
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Kogi And Politics Of Fake News
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG Signs Electricity Deal With Siemens