Rowdy Session As Reps Kicks Against Release of Elzakzaky
The House of Representatives has condemned the gruesome attacks and killings by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.
This is just as there was rowdy session as lawmakers kicked against moves to order for release of the leader of the Islamic sect, Ibrahim Elzakzaky who is detained for several years.
Specifically, the lawmakers are peeved that the federal government is blatantly refusing to obey the court order that directed it to release the detained Elzakzaky.
Consequently, the green chamber has summoned the relevant security chiefs to urgently appear before it and proffer stategies on how to end insecurity in the country.
Also, the House of Representatives has constituted a seven-man committee headed by leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Dogua to meet the executive arm of government and quickly resolve the shiite issue.
The resolutions of the House followed a motion by Hon. Ahmed Shamsudeen (APC, Kano).
Shamsudeen urged the federal government to proscribe IMN and declare all its activities unlawful for threatening the security of the country.
The lawmaker further noted that continuous violent blood protest by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shi’ite) negate the corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“The Nigerian Police Force appeared incapable to tame it as a result of colossal violence of the members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shi’ite),” he stated.
However, trouble started when Hon. Herman Hembe (APGA, Benue) moved that there was no need keeping the Islamic leader in detention and that the federal government should urgently release the detainee.
When the speaker Femi Gbajabiamila put the motion to vote, the lawmakers protested and urged for headcount voting. Journalists and visitors who occupied the gallery were sent out of the chamber.
After a rowdy session, the speaker called the House to order and announced an adhoc committee to investigate the matter and proffer urgent solutions.
