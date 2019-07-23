NEWS
Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims
Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer than 200 bags of rice, 400 bale of clothing and other assorted materials to survivors of the recent banditry attack in Goronyo local government area.
Senator Wamakko who was in Goronyo to sympathize with the victims assured them of president Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment towards tackling insecurity across the length and breadth of the country.
Speaking to the victims on behalf of PMB, Sen Wamakko noted that the president is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the insecurity situation and other related criminalities bedeviling Nigeria is urgently brought to logical conclusion.
According to Wamakko, he was at Goronyo on the instruction of the President over the matter, noting that the federal government will not relent on its efforts towards fighting the myriad of banditry activities in the country .
Wamakko said, “President Buhari was deeply touched when he heard the news of the killing of innocent lives in the area.
“ Security operatives will go after the bandits and assiduously work to put an end to the indiscriminate killings in the country. “
The villages affected by the incident include; Kubutta,Ololi, Kammitau, Malafaru, Sarwa, Rijiyar Tsamiya and Gidan Magga, among others.
Wamakko further handed over the donated relief items to the All Progressives Congress (APC ), Chairman of Goronyo Local Government, Alhaji Kabiru Sarkin Fulanin Goronyo, who will be assisted by the member representing Goronyo Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Faruk Ahmad Rimawa and the former Commissioner of Information, Barrister Bello Goronyo, among other APC leaders in the area.
Senator Wamakko urged them to ensure justice in distributing the items.
A statement signed by Wamakko’s Special Assistant, media and publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani noted the former governor was accompanied on the sympathy visit by APC gubernatorial candidate during the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, Chairman, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE ), and APC gubernatorial campaign council, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi,(Katukan Sokoto ), leadership of APC in the state, politicians, associates and Ulamas, among others.
Special prayer were offered by Chief the Imam of Goronyo Jumu’at Mosque, Liman Sama’ila Goronyo, for the repose of the departed souls and Allah’s guidance to the leaders of Nigeria .
MOST READ
Kenya Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption
Kenya’s finance minister has surrendered himself to the police after the chief prosecutor ordered his arrest over allegations of corruption....
Imo Senatorial Contestant Takes Protest To INEC Office Over Certificate
A contestant in the last Imo North Senatorial District election, Benjamin Nwajumogu, yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the Independent...
Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court
The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives...
PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90...
Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims
Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer...
Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass
The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen...
APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake
Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo,...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others13 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
SPORTS15 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
-
LAW19 hours ago
“I Am Authorised By Fiat To Conclude Trial Of Orji Kalu”- Judge
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Breaking: Supreme Court Refuses To Upturn Judgment On Zamfara Elections
-
NEWS15 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self