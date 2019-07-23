Connect with us
Shi’ite Protest: Buhari Mourns Channels TV Reporter, DCP Umar

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Precious Owolabi, an NYSC member with Channels Television, who died during the violent protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in Abuja.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari also condoled with the family of DCP Usman Umar, who also died during the unfortunate incident on Monday.

Umar, before his death was the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

The president who condoled with the management and staff of the television station and police leadership over the losses, urged them to remain steadfast and committed to their professional callings.

While describing Owolabi and Umar as “law-abiding, hardworking and vibrant Nigerians with a promising future,” President Buhari described their untimely death as “sad, regrettable and worrisome.”

Buhari, who had earlier directed the security agencies to safeguard the nation against such mindless attacks, reassured residents of Abuja in particular and the country in general of government’s resolve to protect lives and property.

The president urged all Nigerians to go about their lawful activities without fear.

President Buhari added that the perpetrators of the mayhem would not go unpunished, stressing that no government could tolerate unceasing affront to constituted authority.

“Let nobody or group doubt or test our will to act in the higher interest of majority of our citizens,” he further warned.

The president prayed God Almighty to grant rest to the souls of the departed and speedy recovery to the injured.

