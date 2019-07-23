NEWS
Shiites: Group Condemns Violent Activities, Calls For Caution
Green Nigeria Project (GNP) a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), has condemned the violent activities of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over detention of their leader, Sheik El-Zakzaky.
The National Security Director of the group, Mr Usman Tanze, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, described Monday’s violent protest in Abuja as “ugly’’.
He called on the sponsors of the protesters to have a rethink in the interest of the nation.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recurring protests by IMN faithful over the continued incarceration of their leader had recorded violence and loss of lives and property in the FCT.
In the Monday incident, the Shiites who took over some areas in Abuja in their protest, clashed with police personnel who tried to check them. In the process, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a Channels Television Reporter were killed.
Two other police officers who sustained gunshot injuries are still in critical conditions at the hospital. There were unconfirmed fatalities on the side of the protesters.
Tanze said that the violent protesters also razed down a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Response Station within the Federal Secretariat and some vehicles.
He recalled that the arrest and detention of El-Zakzaky was necessitated by the same act of attacking and killing of security operatives on duty.
He said that their actions provoked the Federal Government into insisting that factual justice could not allow the mastermind and arrowhead of the acts to enjoy freedom with his family.
“Police and all other security agencies are tools earmarked for the President in safeguarding lives and properties, hence, when security operatives are attacked violently and killed, it is an affront and threat to the office of the President.
“No good leader will sit and fold hands when his workforces are being massacred without restraint, and without any iota of remorse.’’
Tanze stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was merely preventing further ugly incidents, under national security, knowing that the culprits could leverage the law for reprieve and continue that violent disturbances in the country.
He added that the legal justice system in Nigeria required urgent review.
The director of the group explained that the review was necessary to check the “tactical endless adjournments’’ in prosecutions, making it difficult for victims to get justice, “while the accused simply secured bails and moved around freely’’.
According to him, some criminal matters have lingered in the courts for over a decade.
MOST READ
Kaduna: Rep Member, Ibrahim Condemns Killing Of 5 Persons
The member representing Igabi Federal Constituency, Zayyad Ibrahim has condemned the killing of about five innocent people by armed bandits...
Court Dissolves 15-year-old Marriage Over Irreconcilable Differences
An Ekiti Customary Court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti on Tuesday dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a hairdresser, Toyin Olatunji and her...
World Bank Supports Nigerian Farmers With Modern Techniques
The World Bank has announced plans to support 10,000 farmers in Kaduna State with modern farming techniques to stimulate productivity....
BREAKING: Boris Johnson Will Be UK’s New Prime Minister
…Boris Johnson vows to ‘deliver Brexit and unite the country’ as he is crowned new Tory leader after trouncing Jeremy...
Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB
Ikechukwu Ogar – Abia Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom Dr Chris Ngige – Anambra Sharon...
Women Urge To Imbibe Strong Savings, Investment Culture
Nigerian women have been encouraged to imbibe a strong savings and investment culture, in order to be well position to...
Shiites: Group Condemns Violent Activities, Calls For Caution
Green Nigeria Project (GNP) a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), has condemned the violent activities of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others18 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
-
LAW24 hours ago
“I Am Authorised By Fiat To Conclude Trial Of Orji Kalu”- Judge
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
Between Akpabio’s Loss And Shocking Revelations At Tribunal
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
OPINION7 hours ago
Mr President, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Living Wage