NEWS
Teenager Allegedly Shoots Kills Man With Local Gun
A teenager, Ifeoluwa Dodo, who allegedly shot a man dead, on Tuesday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The police arraigned Dodo, 19, before Chief Magistrate Tolu Agbona, who did not take the defendant’s plea.
Agbona ordered that the teenager should be kept in the Ikoyi Prison pending advice from the state director of public prosecutions.
He adjourned the case until Sept. 3 for mention.
Insp. Jimah Iseghede, who is prosecuting the case, alleged that the teenager committed the offences on Feb. 15, at Odo Eran in Bariga, Lagos State.
Iseghede told the court that the defendant conspired with others at large and used a locally-made pistol to shoot one Mr Yusuf Onifade on the head, in contravention of Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 223 provides for death sentence for murder.
MOST READ
Ijaws In Edo Decries Marginalisation
Ijaws communities of Egbema, Olodiama, Furupagha, Okomu and Gbaran, in Ovia North East Local Governemnt Area of Edo, have decried...
Court Restraints FAAN from Evicting Tenant in C/River
A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, has restrained management of Federal Airport Authority of FAAN from throwing out its...
Abuja Clash: PDP Decries Violence, Killings, Urge NASS To Investigate
…Condoles With NYSC, Channels TV The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on the National Assembly to take urgent legislatives...
Man, 65, Dies After Fall From 5th Story Building In Edo
Tragedy struck yesterday as 65 years old man identified as Moses Airhiagbonkpa fell to his death from 5th story building...
Iran’s Foreign Minister Congratulates Boris Johnson On Election
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has congratulated Boris Johnson on his election as head of the UK Conservative Party....
Teenager Allegedly Shoots Kills Man With Local Gun
A teenager, Ifeoluwa Dodo, who allegedly shot a man dead, on Tuesday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court...
Kwara House Urges Revocation Of Chalet Sold To Saraki In Llorin
The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday urged the Kwara Government to as a matter of urgency revoke a government...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others21 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Between Akpabio’s Loss And Shocking Revelations At Tribunal
-
NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
-
OPINION10 hours ago
Mr President, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Living Wage
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self