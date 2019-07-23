Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

U.S. President Donald Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson 

Published

1 hour ago

on

U.S. President Donald Trump has welcomed the election of Boris Johnson as the Conservative Party’s new leader and soon-to-be British prime minister.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“He will be great!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS6 mins ago

Shi’ite Protest: Buhari Mourns Channels TV Reporter, DCP Umar

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Precious Owolabi, an NYSC member with Channels Television, who died during...
HEALTH10 mins ago

NGO Decries Blood Tonic Abuse Among Youths

Vanguard against Drug Abuse (VGADA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has expressed worry over the abuse of a popular blood tonic...
NEWS14 mins ago

WaterAid Plans Construction Of Water Boreholes In Enugu, Says Official

Mr Christopher Ogbu, the Coordinator, Small Town Water and Sanitation Unit, has said the organisation had planned to construct water...
NEWS25 mins ago

NCAA, FAAN, Others, Partner To Improve Airports Security

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) are to increase collaboration with all...
NEWS31 mins ago

Jeremy Hunt Congratulates New UK’s PM, Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has congratulated rival Boris Johnson on winning a leadership run off to succeed Prime Minister Theresa...
NEWS37 mins ago

May Congratulates Johnson, Urges Him To ‘Deliver Brexit That Works For Whole UK’ 

Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Boris Johnson, her successor as Conservative party leader, and urged him to “work together to...
LAW42 mins ago

Court Dissolves 10-year-old Marriage Over Regular Disagreement

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between one Saudat, and her husband, Wasiu...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: