NEWS
U.S. President Donald Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson
U.S. President Donald Trump has welcomed the election of Boris Johnson as the Conservative Party’s new leader and soon-to-be British prime minister.
“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
“He will be great!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
MOST READ
Shi’ite Protest: Buhari Mourns Channels TV Reporter, DCP Umar
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Precious Owolabi, an NYSC member with Channels Television, who died during...
NGO Decries Blood Tonic Abuse Among Youths
Vanguard against Drug Abuse (VGADA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has expressed worry over the abuse of a popular blood tonic...
WaterAid Plans Construction Of Water Boreholes In Enugu, Says Official
Mr Christopher Ogbu, the Coordinator, Small Town Water and Sanitation Unit, has said the organisation had planned to construct water...
NCAA, FAAN, Others, Partner To Improve Airports Security
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) are to increase collaboration with all...
Jeremy Hunt Congratulates New UK’s PM, Boris Johnson
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has congratulated rival Boris Johnson on winning a leadership run off to succeed Prime Minister Theresa...
May Congratulates Johnson, Urges Him To ‘Deliver Brexit That Works For Whole UK’
Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Boris Johnson, her successor as Conservative party leader, and urged him to “work together to...
Court Dissolves 10-year-old Marriage Over Regular Disagreement
An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between one Saudat, and her husband, Wasiu...
MOST POPULAR
Others19 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
SPORTS21 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
NEWS20 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
POLITICS10 hours ago
Between Akpabio’s Loss And Shocking Revelations At Tribunal
NEWS21 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
OPINION9 hours ago
Mr President, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Living Wage
NEWS19 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
NEWS23 hours ago
JUST-IN: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites In Abuja