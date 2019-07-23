WaterAid Plans Construction Of Water Boreholes In Enugu, Says Official

Mr Christopher Ogbu, the Coordinator, Small Town Water and Sanitation Unit, has said the organisation had planned to construct water boreholes in conjunction with WaterAid Nigeria would continue to provide water facilities in Enugu.

Small Town Water and Sanitation, a unit under the Enugu State Ministry of Water and Natural Resources, has been working in collaboration with WaterAid in providing social amenities to communities in the state for years.

Ogbu noted that the proposal for the 2019 WaterAid project had been endorsed by the state government and would soon take off.

“We luanched the kick off of the projects on July 11 at Eha-Alumuna in Nsukka and the project will soon start,” he said.

He noted that the project was being sponsored by Coca Cola Foundation of the Coaca Cola Company, the producers of Coca Cola drink.

In this proposal, WaterAid will be constructing a Deep Motorised Borehole at Umuabor Eha-Alumuna in Nsukka and Hand Pump Borehole at Obeagu Ugwuaji Nike, Enugu, Ogbu disclosed.

He also said that 10 non-functional boreholes had been mapped out for rehabilitation by WaterAid.

“The rehabilitation of 10 non-functional boreholes will take place in Ezeagu, Isi-Uzo and Uzo-Uwani Local Government Councils of the state.”

Meanwhile, the coordinator said that the state has not executed any project on its own for the past six months.

“We have reviewed the water sector law and policy of Enugu State with the support of WaterAid Nigeria.

“Once the law is approved, we want to use it to put to end open defecation and increase the rate of water supply in the state.

“As well, to carry out other projects in the state, especially in the area of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH),” he said.

Ogbu noted that the Federal Ministry of Water and Natural Resources had declared state of Emergency on Water and Sanitation sector in April 2018.

“In this regard, requested all the state to queue up to the agenda and Enugu State is seriously doing something about it.”

Ogbu said that, the state Ministry of Water and Natural Resources was not left out of the recent state government committee set up to work out plans.

“The Ministry of Water and Natural Resources has been directed to form a committee that will draft a working plan for the implementation of the National WASH action plan to improve water supply, sanitation and hygiene services in the state,” Ogbu said.