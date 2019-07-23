Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court

The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeking a review of the May 24 judgment of the court on the Zamfara Governorship Election.

In a press statement issued from its Abuja Secretariat, the Chairman of the Forum, Hon. Seriake Dickson (Executive Governor of Bayelsa), on behalf of his colleague-members threw its weight behind the five-man panel of justices, led by Justice Bode Rhodes-Viviur, that unanimously ruled that the application was incompetent and lacking in merit.

The forum applauded the apex court for affirming its earlier decision over the matter.

The forum highlighted that, “Providence has by this verdict, put a stamp of approval on the exceptional developments achieved in the state by Gov. Bello Matawalle since being sworn in on May 29, 2019.

“God stopped their sinister plan to thwart the people-oriented human, social, economic, environmental and structural development blueprints that Matawalle and his team have already rolled out for the state.

“We, in the PDP and majority of the good people of Zamfara, will welcome any errant but repentant APC politician, who sheds negativity and joins hands with us to implement policies that will further this State.

“May the good Lord give Governor Bello Matawalle the wisdom, strength and foresight to expand the developmental territories of Zamfara to a height that the entire people of the state will be proud of.”