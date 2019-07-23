Connect with us
Zamfara Guber: Tambuwal Hails Supreme Court Stance

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has rated the Supreme Court high following the striking out of an application by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking a review of Supreme Court judgement on the 2019 general elections in Zamfara State.

Tambuwal, according to a statement signed by his director general, Media and Public Affairs, Abubakar Shekara said the Supreme Court position is a manifestation of its indisputable roles in defending justice and due process.

The governor while congratulating his Zamfara State counterpart for the victory, added that, it was a further proof of the measure of confidence Nigerians have on the judicial system.The statement reads in part, “The Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Mutawallen Sokoto, wishes to congratulate the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammad Mutawalle, on the rejection by the Supreme Court of the request by the APC to review its ruling on the illegibility of APC candidates to contest in the last general elections.

“The striking out of the APC application reaffirms the supremacy of the law over the self-serving interests of politicians, who insist on ruling the people against their will.

“By this development, the Judiciary has once again, lived up to its expected role of the defender of justice and due process. Right Honorable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal wishes Governor Mutawalle greater success in steering the ship of Zamfara State, especially the progress achieved in resolving the security situation in Zamfara and other states.”

NEWS7 mins ago




