139 Escape Death As Air Peace Plane Crash-lands In Lagos

No fewer than 133 passengers escaped death yesterday when an Air Peace Boeing 737-300 conveying them crash-lands in Lagos. The plane with registration number 5N-BQO operating from Port Harcourt to Lagos yesterday made an emergency landing on 18R at the Murtala Murtala International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The aircraft which vied off the runway lost its nose wheel in the process.

Airport sources told LEADERSHIP on yrsterday that the plane on arrival at MMIA experienced turbulent conditions on approach which made the pilot, Capt Simisola Ajibola request for the longer runway 18R, before it made a hard landing.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the B737 aircraft touched down forcefully into the Lagos airport runway, causing damage to the plane’s front wheel. The forceful landing also led to burst front tyre.

In an official statement issued yesterday, signed by the Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Engr Akin Olateru, the Bureau stated that they have been notified by Air Peace Nigeria Limited on the 23rd of July, 2019 of an accident involving a Boeing 737-300 with the registration marks 5N-BQO operated by Air Peace Limited at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 11:28AM.

The statement made available to LEADERSHIP further stated “The aircraft, with 133 passengers and 6 crew members on board was on approach to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from Port Harcourt. From the information provided, the aircraft nose wheel collapsed on landing on the runway (18R) and the nose wheel gear tire sheared off.

“The AIB was informed of a minor injury but no fatality. Our team of safety investigators have commenced investigations.

“As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for your help. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation”, AIB added.

Meanwhile, Air Peace has commended Captain Ajibola and her crew for handling a situation in Lagos this morning.

According to an official statement issued yesterday by the chief operating officer of Air Peace, Oluwatoyin Olajide, the airline stated “Caption Ajibola noticed sudden weather changes when approaching Lagos and demanded to land on the International runway as it is longer and wider than the domestic runway. After landing safely and rolling to the runway exit, the nose gear developed a problem and partial collapsed. The crew notified the airport authorities who quickly ensured the safe disembarkation of the passengers via the passenger door”.