ENTERTAINMENT
African CEOs Converge In Abuja As 2019 Africa CEO Merit Awards Holds In Style
It was a night of galor at the Nigerian Merit Awards Secretariat, Merit house, Abuja as cream de la’cream in the private sector across Africa gathered to be bestowed on Africa CEO Merit Awards .
Awardees that were drawn from all round sectors in Africa were appreciated for their meaning contribution to building the African economy and reducing the numbers of unemployment rate through job creations.
The organiser, Amb. Chris Odey who spoke shortly after the program appreciated these individuals as well as the government for providing the enabling environment for business to thrive and called on African leaders to always have a place for the private sector as no government can succeed without the private sector.
He further stressed on the award that it will really spur the individuals to be more innovative in ideas as they are being noticed and appreciated for their contributions.
High point of the gala night include Musical performance, Dance with a lot to eat and drink.
MOST READ
Turner Accuses Gov Dickson Of Threat To Life, Petitions DSS, IGP
Insecurity: Wase Pledges NASS Commitment To Work With CSO’s
American Arrested For Fighting Airport Workers At MMIA
YIAGA AFRICA Express Displeasure Over Youth Exclusion From Ministerial Nominees
Edo SUBEB Mourns Death Of 13-Year-Old Pupil
Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees
Edo Govt, NEWMAP, Communities Collaborate To Check Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
MOST POPULAR
- WORLD23 hours ago
South Korea Fires Shots At Russian Aircraft
- NEWS23 hours ago
DFID , CBM Partner To Assist People Living With Disability
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Boris Johnson Emerges UK Prime Minister
- ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Crisis Manager Abandons R. Kelly
- ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
BBNaija Week 4: Drama , Eviction, War
- WORLD23 hours ago
Iran Nuclear Deal Signatories To Meet In Vienna
- FEATURES22 hours ago
Stemming Incidence Of Mental Illness In Workplace
- WORLD23 hours ago
US Expands Towers To Deport Migrants Without Court Processes