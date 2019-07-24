AMCON Boss To Speak At Nigerian–American Chamber Of Commerce Meeting

Managing director/chief executive officer, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr Ahmed Lawan Kuru has been slated as guest speaker at the July 2019 Breakfast Meeting of the Nigerian – American Chamber of Commerce (NACC).

The event comes up in Lagos State tomorrow.

A statement by head, Corporate Communications at AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, said the AMCON boss would be speaking on the theme; “Financial System Stability in Nigeria: AMCON Role and Scorecard,” which would enable him x-ray the activities of AMCON operations under his watch vis-a-viz the overall performance of the economy of the country, which impacts on businesses.

According to the statement, the breakfast meeting, which would take place at the Lagos Oriental Hotel 3, on Lekki Road in Lagos would be attended by NACC members led by the Chamber’s Chairman, Otunba Oluwatoyin Akomolafe; top business moguls and decision makers; the media as well as members of the diplomatic community.

‘‘Kuru is a career banker with professional experience spanning over three decades across investment banking, risk management, operations, human capital management and marketing amongst others. Prior to his appointment as MD/CEO of AMCON by the Presidency on August of 2015, he served as the Managing Director/CEO of erstwhile Enterprise Bank Limited. His ingenuity at turning the then beleaguered bank around and returning it to profitability earned him the famous name in the financial sector as the turn-around-agent.

‘‘Arriving AMCON, Kuru who is not daunted by the herculean task at AMCON whose total debt obligation of over N5trillion, which represents over 50% per cent of the 2019 national budget; 30 per cent of the 2019 total national debt, and 10 per cent of the country’s nominal gross domestic product in 2019, has made some far-reaching changes at AMCON, which has increased the tempo of recoveries, just as he strategically refocused AMCON on value enhanced exit of its portfolios,’’ the statement read in part.