American Arrested For Fighting Airport Workers At MMIA

…To Be Charged To Court Tomorrow

A 52-year-old American, Breedlov Shawn, was on Wednesday arrested at the premises of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos for assaulting airport worker on arrival into the country.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Shawn was coming to Nigeria to visit his Yoruba fiancée.

The DPO MMIA, Danjuma Garuba Ridah, a Superintendent of Police who confirmed the arrest told journalists that the foreigner fought and stabbed an operator of the towing van working at the airport.

According to SP Ridah, the Uber vehicle which had come to pick Shawn packed wrongly and an attempt was made to tow the vehicle but the foreigner refused, stabbing the driver of the towing vehicle with the Uber’s car key.

Narrating the incident, SP Ridah said “He is in detention and by God’s grace, we are charging him to court tomorrow. He is a US citizen. Actually what happened was that he came to Nigeria to see his fiancée. The fiancée’s name is Adefunke Adegbola. So when he came to Nigeria, the fiancée now took Uber to the airport.

‘’The woman went and parked at a wrong place. When towing van came to tow the vehicle from that place. The lady was inside because they have already received the foreigner inside the Uber. The oyibo man came out and started dragging with the towing van people.

‘’He said they should not tow the vehicle. Then, they told him that it was wrong parking. The towing man pushed him and he collected the key from the Uber man and stabbed the towing van driver with the key between the ear and the jaw. The key now went inside and broke”.

The police said the injured driver was taken to the Air Force Hospital and he has been operated upon.

“The fiancée family members have come and they have been pleading but we will charge him to court because he has said that Nigeria is a lawless country and that nothing will happen”, the DPO said.