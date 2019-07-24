POLITICS
APC In UK Rates Ministerial Nominees High
The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the country is set to attain greater heights with the incoming ministers in the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The spokesperson of the chapter, Mr Jacob Ogunseye, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.
Ogunseye spoke while reacting to the ministerial list sent to the Senate for screening consideration as ministers.
He noted that the calibre of the nominees was an attestation that Buhari was ready to take Nigeria to the next level as promised during his campaign before he was re-elected for a second term.
Ogunseye while congratulating those that made the list, said that it was a signal to Nigerians that the Federal Government was ready to tackle the ills in the society and reposition the country for higher heights.
“Going through the list raises hope, strengthens confidence and re-enacts expectations.
“It shows that Buhari is actually in control contrary to insinuations in some quarters that the president is being overrun by cabals,’’ he said.
MOST READ
Facebook To Pay $5bn To Settle Privacy Concerns
FaceAPP: Expert Warns Users Against Internet Fraud
Nigeria Internet Users Increase To 123.4M In May – NCC
Rainy Season: Expert Caution Nigerians Against Croup Infection
APC In UK Rates Ministerial Nominees High
Nisa Hospital Dedicates Health Centre To Honor Eldred Wright
Kaduna Election Tribunal: el- Rufai Closes Defence
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination
- NEWS22 hours ago
Lagos Begins Massive Demolition Of Illegal Structures
- NEWS21 hours ago
Air Peace Loses Nose wheel, Tyre After Hard Landing In Lagos
- NEWS21 hours ago
Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba Extol Jakande’s Legacy At 90
- BUSINESS21 hours ago
NNPC Signs $3.15bn Financing For OML 13
- NEWS22 hours ago
Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro Processing Trading Facility In Keffi
- NEWS23 hours ago
North Tolerating Bad Governance: Senator Shehu Sani
- NEWS21 hours ago
WHO Set To Declare Nigeria Polio Free