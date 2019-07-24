Atletico Madrid Beat Guadalajara 5-4 On Penalties

Marcos Llorente was sent off in his second Atletico Madrid appearance as the LaLiga giants edged Guadalajara on penalties at the International Champions Cup on Tuesday.

Llorente, a close-season signing from rivals Real Madrid for a reported €30million, was shown a red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity in the 24th minute at Globe Life Park in Arlington, just as Atletico looked in control.

However, Guadalajara were also reduced to 10 men as Carlos Villanueva was sent off just after the hour-mark.

Still, neither team could find a breakthrough before Atletico goalkeeper Antonio Adan stepped up in the shoot-out.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico looked dangerous early and went close on numerous occasions in the opening 25 minutes.

Diego Costa found the back of the net but was correctly ruled offside, while Guadalajara goalkeeper Raul Gudino made an excellent save to tip away a 25-yard strike from Thomas Lemar.

Gudino also denied Alvaro Morata in a one-on-one in the 21st minute before the game turned with Llorente’s red card.

Under pressure from Alexis Vega, Llorente dragged the forward down when through on goal, seeing him sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Atletico still looked the more likely of the two teams despite their numerical disadvantage, before they made 10 changes at half-time.

As Atletico appeared content to sit back to begin the second half, Guadalajara were also reduced to 10 men, Villanueva picking up a second yellow card in the 61st minute.

Koke then almost put Atletico ahead with a fine free-kick, but Gudino dived to his right to push away the effort.

Penalties followed and Atletico trailed before Adan made saves from Fernando Beltran and Alan Cervantes to help them to victory.