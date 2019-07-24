Banex Attack: Police Arrest 12 IMN Suspects

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 12 members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), for attacking and obstructing businesses at Banex plaza axis, yesterday.

FCT police PRO, DSP Anjuguri Manzah in a statement last night, said “while the police was mourning the death of patriotic and resourceful DCP Usman Umar who was killed during a violent protest by members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), the attention of FCT Police Command was again drawn to a similar protest by the group today at Banex area, Abuja.

“The Police operatives moved swiftly to scene and arrested 12 members of the sect.

He further noted that the suspects were arrested while on the rampage attacking innocent members of the public, blocking roads and disrupting activities around the Banex area.

“The Police personnel drafted to the scene acted professionally by using minimum force to bring the situation under control and restore normalcy in the area.

“The 12 suspects arrested are currently being interrogated by the team of police detectives.

“The Command wishes to reassure members of the public that adequate measures have been put in place to beef up security in the Federal Capital Territory and to protect lives and property.”