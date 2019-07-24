Bogoro: Nomination For National Laurel By Elemdi Akowe

I hear there is an on-going search for outstanding public servants primarily aimed at changing the negative narratives on the Nigerian public service being a haven for bad examples of the civil servant. Even without such a search, it would be preposterous to smear the entire community of public servants with the common brush of corruption, dishonesty and lack of patriotism for the simple reason that, amid the sickening scenario of decadence and indiscipline there are several government institutions and public servants that have been widely regarded as outstanding in performance and reputation.

One of them is the Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFUND), the federal government agency that has been effectively implementing various strategic intervention projects to enhance the academic performance and infrastructural facilities of our tertiary education institutions with funds accruing from education tax. It is my conviction that the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Professor Suleman Elias Bogoro, eminently qualifies to be recognized as an outstanding public servant .

For the avoidance of any insinuation as to the basis for this nomination, let me say that even though the attainment of the position of chief executive of an institution like TETFUND alone is a distinguishing feat for any public servant in Nigeria, just as the well deserved academic (not honorary) elevation to professorship is to an academician, Professor Bogoro has more flags of remarkable achievements to fly him, heads and shoulders, above the crowd.

Instructively, Professor Bogoro had already been recognized as an outstanding academician and technocrat by his appointment as a leader on the pioneer Council of the Think Tank for Translating Research to Innovations, Strategies, Evidence for Policy and National Development created by the University of Ibadan Research Foundation. The noteworthy reference here is “think tank for translating research to innovations, strategies, evidence for policy and national development ” because it situates the Professor squarely in the engine room of the sorely-needed actualization of the wealth of research works in various aspects of national development by transforming them into innovations, strategies and inputs for policy- formulation.

You don’t need to be a professor to know that one of the peculiar challenges impeding Nigeria’s progress, especially in meeting the aspirations of its teeming population, is the perplexing failure to develop the outcome of relevant research works into innovative products, strategies and policies capable of addressing the myriad of problems with Nigerian specifications, insight, experience and know-how. The significance of this strategic national assignment cannot be over-emphasized.

To be deemed qualified for such an assignment, in the company of academics, national professional officers, technical, business and administrative leaders selected from universities, research institutions, national agencies and the media, is undoubtedly distinguishing but Professor Bogoro’s unique antecedents in such endeavors go beyond our shores. The Professor has been a world class researcher and technocrat, having earned the confidence to undertake project management and consultancy for international, national and regional projects supported by the World Bank, UNDP, USAID, DFID, IPCR, OSIWA, NDI, FHI, NACA, and IFES, among others.

Notwithstanding these laudable laurels, however, Professor Bogoro added an unprecedented credential when he got the TETFUND national assignment, which is no less remarkable. Typical of the committed researcher, the professor pioneered the creation of the Department of Research and Development at the TETFUND soon after his appointment.

But, his most epoch-making impact on TETFUND which led to this well-considered submission was his special dedication to the hearts and minds of the majority of TETFUND staff which they reciprocated in an emotional spectacle, never witnessed before in January. That event was a sensational sequel to a previous history-making accomplishment, when Professor Bogoro, who was first appointed Executive Secretary of TETFUND in 2014, and abruptly removed under controversial circumstances in 2016, unbelievably made a triumphant come-back to his exalted office in January 2019. It was a dramatic event where numerous jubilating staff of TETFUND trooping out of their offices to welcome him with joyous chants.

The heart-warming welcome back package presented to Professor Bogoro as he drove into the TETFUND premises that day, was news of the day that went viral on the social media, instantly overshadowing the disbelief that was initially expressed, but quickly dismissed with confirmation of the legality of the re-appointment anchored on the arbitrariness and procedural abuses in his earlier removal. The ecstatic admiration displayed by TETFUND staff was followed up by weeks of congratulatory visits by numerous delegations from far and wide, maintaining the tempo of celebrations for almost a month!

This nostalgic narration of the Bogoro Bounty represents my modest but candid contribution to the on-going process of identifying outstanding public officers for the purpose of countering the widespread misleading campaign of calumny targeting public service and servants. Apart from Professor Bogoro’s impressive academic and professional credentials as an outstanding technocrat, his exemplary and humane leadership qualities were eloquently testified to by his staff at TETFUND. He made the institution a functional edifice while at the same time looking after the welfare of staff, without compromise. He is indeed an outstanding public officer, worthy of national recognition.

– Elemdi Akowe lives in Ilorin