NEWS
CMD’s Son, 2 Staff Kidnapped On Lagos–Ibadan Expressway
Three people including the son of the Chef Medical Director, Lafia Hospital, Apata Ibadan, Oyo State, Dr. Oladipupo Sule and two others were on Tuesday night kidnapped by suspected bandits along Lagos-Ibadan, Expressway.
Three men were said to be traveling in a Toyota Sienna bus when they were kidnapped by suspected bandits.
It was gathered that the driver of the vehicle who escaped said most of the kidnappers numbering 15 spoke Hausa and only one conversed in English Language.
The bandits were said to have blocked the Ajebo axis of the expressway to kidnap their victims and whisked them away into the forest immediately.
Source confirmed that those kidnapped were two staff of Lafia Hospital, Apata, Ibadan and son of the Dr. Oladipupo Sule, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital.
Sule who spoke to journalists on telephone from Ogunmakin Police Station, said, “As I talk to you. I am distressed and seriously devastated.
“My son and two others went to Lagos to buy drugs for the hospital and were on the way back from the trip when they were ambushed and kidnapped.”-
MOST READ
MOST POPULAR
