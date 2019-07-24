BUSINESS
DMO Lists FGN Second N100bn Sukuk On NSE
Debt Management Office (DMO) yesterday, listed the second N100 billion, seven-year, FGN Sukuk due to mature in 2025 on the the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
The Sukuk was raised at a rental rate of 15.743 per cent, a 73-basis point discount from the 16.47 per cent rental rate of the maiden issuance listed in April 2018.
Sukuk bonds are structured to generate returns to ethical investors without infringing on the Islamic principles which forbid interest payments. It represents an ownership interest in the asset to be financed rather than in a debt obligation.
According to DMO, the aim of the FGN Sukuk is to promote financial inclusion and deepen of the investor base for FGN securities. It will be deployed to financing infrastructure, in keeping with the government’s commitment to bridging the infrastructural gap across the country.
Speaking on the listing, head, Trading Business Division, NSE, Mr. Jude Chiemeka said, “At the Exchange, we believe enhancing access to capital for the federal government and the private sector is key to national economic growth.
“This is the motivation behind our commitment to promote and support the growth of the debt market in Nigeria. Our efforts are geared towards expanding the NSE’s position as the multi-asset hub, creating ample possibilities for our key stakeholders, while delivering a transparent and liquid market to investors.”
He stated that “The emerging and frontier markets can expect greater traction in their quest to continually unlock dormant pools of capital.’’
MOST READ
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions On 2019 Election Riggers In Nigeria
Ugwuanyi Approves Employment Of 102 Resident Doctors
Lawan Seeks Britain’s Help For Capacity Building
Kwara’s Budget Review Holds In Special Needs School
Ministerial List: Dare’s Nomination Excites Oyo APC Group
EFCC, DPR Partner To Dispose Forfeited Petroleum Products
NSSP, NYCN Signs MoU To Strengthen NASSCON
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB
- NEWS15 hours ago
Rowdy Session As Reps Kicks Against Release of Elzakzaky
- NEWS12 hours ago
C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination
- NEWS13 hours ago
Lagos Begins Massive Demolition Of Illegal Structures
- NEWS12 hours ago
Air Peace Loses Nose wheel, Tyre After Hard Landing In Lagos
- NEWS16 hours ago
Kwara House Urges Revocation Of Chalet Sold To Saraki In Llorin
- NEWS12 hours ago
Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba Extol Jakande’s Legacy At 90
- NEWS13 hours ago
Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro Processing Trading Facility In Keffi