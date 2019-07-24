Edo APC Crisis And The Road To Self-destruction

Although the All Progressives Congress (APC) has succeeded in cowing the opposition into silence, wielding power like a whip as the ruling party in Edo State, the current internal exchanges between the warring sides locked in battle of supremacy, power tussle and control of the state’s resources may not only turn the state into boiling cauldron soon, it could destroy the party, if not well managed, writes GEORGE OKOJIE

For the past six weeks, the most visible political leaders and mouthpieces in Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) have viewed one another with suspicion and anger.

Although there had been cold war between Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and some political bigwigs in the state, the main battle- ground of recent is the state House of Assembly where the feuding parties have deployed their political arsenal, weights and counterweights to outsmart each other.

With each side playing hardball, Governor Obaseki’s group backed by APC leaders in the state have insisted that the process that brought the current leadership of the state House of Assembly followed due process, while the other group said to be enjoying surreptitious support of the former governor and national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has responded with a demand for fresh inauguration of the Assembly.

The toxic exchange of supporters of the governor and their opponents said to be drawing its strength from the powers that be in the party at the national level has continued unabated.

Ironically, attempts to resolve the political imbroglio in the state by highly respected personalities and frontline monarchs have only succeeded in widening the gulf between the feuding factions.

Analysts however wonder the rationale behind the battle for the control of the state House of Assembly that is fully peopled by members elected by the same APC and fear that the contention over control of the state House of Assembly either for good or evil that has led to a fractured party in the state may cause its disintegration in the state, if not well managed.

But the chairman of the party in the state, Barrister Anselm Ojezua, who should know the crux of the matter has said the House of Representatives’ recent intervention in the crisis only aggravated and worsened the political situation in the state rather than resolve it, saying it lacks the power to order the inspector-general of police (IGP) and the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) to seal off the Assembly until a proper inauguration is done.

Ojezua, however, assured the people of the state that no invasion will take place in the state as Edo is not a colony of the National Assembly but a sovereign part of Nigeria.

He said: “The people of Edo should continue to live in peace and not to be worried by the so-called threat of an invasion. There will be no invasion against the people of Edo. Edo State remains a sovereign part of Nigeria. We are what we called federating partners.

“We are not anybody’s houseboys. Edo is not a colony of the National Assembly or of anybody or any entity. So, the people of Edo shouldn’t worry at all. All what is playing out now is just politics and it will be resolved politically.”

Ojezua accused the leadership of the House of Reps of acting out a script, saying having sent its committee to the state on a fact—finding mission and the state chapter of the party has said it is not against the present leadership of the House led by the Speaker, Frank Okiye, what the National Assembly should have done is to recommend a political solution instead of threatening to take over the House.

“We don’t believe that the National Assembly has a right to intervene in this matter. We know that we are obliged to be polite to them when they came calling for very obvious reasons. So, we have made all the facts known. If we had resisted them, the tendency would have been that we have something to hide.

“They have come and they have all the facts. The fact is that the House was inaugurated, that a leadership is in place and they are actually functioning and that the matter is in court. With all that knowledge, what we expected is that in the light of all these facts, they should seek political solutions and watch the judicial pronouncements. They didn’t do that.

“They couldn’t even wait for the national assembly process to be completed before they went to town. In doing that, they justify the speculation in town arising from audio recording where one of the house of assembly member was boasting that the matter has been resolved and that the Senate president and the Speaker have already been told what to do and three days later, they did that which the voice said, even though prematurely. That to my mind has compounded our problem rather than help to resolve.”

He however expressed confidence that the crisis rocking the House of Assembly will soon be resolved.

Ojezua however, painted a gloomy picture suggesting the political battle in the state may linger longer than expected when he pointed out that it would be difficult to reconcile the governor and his predecessor, Oshoimhole saying ,”it is difficult to reconcile what cannot be reconciled.”

“I don’t know whether you can reconcile the irreconcilable. Let me say that sometimes, we don’t know whether you have to equate party leadership with a party leader as meaning the same thing. We have a situation on hand right now. The decision that is already in place in the Edo state House of Assembly in terms of the leadership is a decision of the party.

“Leaders of the party in Edo state sat down and nominated persons to take specific positions as distributed by the working committee of the party. Now, it turned out as I can now see that our leader is not in agreement. The question now is ‘which is the leadership you are talking about. Is it the ones who took the decision or the one who is not in agreement in spite of the process? As far as I am concerned, the party leadership in Edo state is in sync with the governor. We have never been at loggerheads particularly on this issue because the decision is not his own”

People got to know about the rancour in APC when Henry Idahagbon, a lawyer, prominent leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state and immediate past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo State spoke openly against Governor Obaseki.

Although the top ranking APC leader was among those that fought to ensure that Governor Obaseki succeeded Adams Oshiomhole as the state governor, he said Obaseki,” has succeeded in marginalising other members of the party under the bogus claim that he doesn’t have the resources to satisfy the private greed of party members. No party member wants the governor to give them money.’’

For being recalcitrant LEADERSHIP reliably learnt that the party bigwigs decided to punish the governor by giving him what is now known in the party as ‘’ Governor Akinwunmi Ambode treatment’’ by denying him second term ticket.

Political pundits are of the opinion that Obaseki cannot not be given Ambode’s treatment because unlike Ambode, that distanced himself from party structure and realised his mistakes of not being a politician in a political office very late, Obaseki is a core politician abreast with political algebra of the state.

He has the state party executives on his side and had succeeded in convincing the underdogs who actually vote during electoral process in the state that he is fighting their battle of securing the commonwealth from being shared by the bourgeois.

This seemed to be working for him because no one holds the arm of an average Edo man to append signature. It’s not possible they decide on their own where to belong at any given time.

Like someone symbolically and figuratively pointed out, Lagos is not Edo because the sand in Lagos is white, while that of Edo is red, It is better for all to tread cautiously in such terrains and allow the sleeping dog to lie.

They opined that Obaseki may have learnt some bitter political lessons from the former governor, Lucky Igbinedion who succeeded as local government chairman, delivering infrastructure that still stand out in the state till date and is generally perceived to have failed in the governance of the state because he succumbed to pressure from the powers that be to share the state resources with them. In the end, he got convicted and there was no one to defend him.

Analysts said it is irritating o see Oshiomhole who ought odfatherism in the state trying to ransform into one. “This is sad and quite unfortunate’, a youth leader, Eghosa John noted. Of course the Comrade governor, Adams Oshiomhole came as expected, fought at the risk of his life and retired all political godfathers in the state without benefits.

To whoever cares to listen, Obaseki has affirmed that the issue at stake resolves around revenue collection and management saying he will not share government funds meant for the development of the state with a handful of individuals who are allegedly trying to blackmail his government.

He said he was not alone in pursuing sustainable development for the state, saying “I want to assure you that my party (the All Progressives Congress) is solidly behind me. I am not standing on my own. So, ignore what you are reading in a section of the media.”

The governor said his administration was determined to use the resources in the state for development, especially in the education and health sectors.

“We do not have all the money in Edo State, but whatever we have, no matter how little, will be used to prioritise education and health care. What is important to us are things that affect the ordinary Edo citizens. Those are the things the APC and I stand for.”