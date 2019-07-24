NEWS
Edo SUBEB Mourns Death Of 13-Year-Old Pupil
The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board has announced the death of 13-year-old Egbadon Overcome, a primary 3 pupil of Id. Uangue Primary School in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Areas of Edo State.
In a statement, Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, described the death as unfortunate and that the state government was going to unravel the circumstances that led to the pupil’s death and prevent future reoccurrence.
According to her, “The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board regrets to announce the unfortunate death of Egbadon Overcome, a 13-year-old primary 3 pupil of Id. Uangue Primary School, in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.
“The Board has sent field officers to gather information on what transpired and the circumstances that led to the death of the pupil.”
“We commiserate with the child’s parents, the management of Id. Uangue Primary School and the community over the sad incident. We will ensure that the incident is thoroughly investigated and work towards ensuring that such an incident does not happen in the future,” she said.
