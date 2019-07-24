NEWS
Eko Disco Begins Free School Pupils Feeding Initiative
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Wednesday commenced free feeding program initiative for pupils within its network as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, the Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC said the company is partnering with a Non-governmental Organization, NGO called “Food for Thought” to administer free lunch on daily bases for pupils.
The company kick started the adoption of the school feeding initiative with 110 pupils of Anglican Girls Seminary School on Broad Street in Lagos Island.
Fadeyibi said the program was centred on empowering the pupils and to also make lives comfortable for them by providing a meal per day for one year.
According to him, ‘’This will also be a less worry and relieved for the parents of 110 pupils, which we also plan to do more schools within our network as we go alone. We decided to start with Anglican Girls Seminary School to demonstrate our good intentions as part of our CSR responsibility to Nigerians and to pupils within operations.
“We are not the only company or people doing this, lots of individuals are also doing it quietly to feed pupils and other Nigerians,” he said.
The EKEDC helmsman, however, assured sustainability of the project, adding that process has also out in place through the NGO to ensure conformity and transparency.
“It is not about the amount invested but the good intentions involved to impact in the lives of our great pupils. We are happy for committing enough funds and we also look towards more corporate organisation and individuals to more.”
