Grand Finale Of Premier Collegiate Reality TV Show  For July 28

All is now set for the grand finale of maiden edition of Queen Varsity Afrika, this Sunday according to the organisers of the premier collegiate reality TV show.

In a press release made available to the media, MD/CEO of Pillars & Pride of Afrika, organisers of the TV show, Jasmine Ofoegbu stated that five tertiary institutions in West Africa will make it to the grand finale where the eventual winner will emerge.

Themed, ‘The Search for Beauty Plus Brains’, the reality TV show is a thirteen-episode show which premiered on the 21st of April. It has 17 female undergraduates and fresh graduates as contestants, also known as Varsity Princesses from various African higher institutions.

On the rationale for the show, Jasmine said, “the sole aim of putting up a TV Reality show such as Queen Varsity Afrika, is to groom and empower the Nigerian and African female for the future, as whoever empowers a woman empowers a nation. As a result, we are focused more on getting the varsity Princesses mentored by notable persons from different fields of endeavour.

Tasks centred on infotech, health and safety training with the Nigerian RedCross, cooking challenge , business and entrepreneurial week, talent and cultural challenge and a mentoring session with the former president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun obasanjo. This makes it the first African Reality Tv to feature a former president.

The winner of the Queen Varsity Afrika Reality Tv show goes home with the grand Prize of N1million Naira and would be engaged in skill acquisitions and empowerment seminars both in Africa and outside Africa.