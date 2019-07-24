NEWS
JUST IN: EFCC Seals Rochas Foundation College, Supermarket, Other Properties
The operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission have sealed Rochas Foundation College, Owerri, Imo State.
The anti-graft agency also sealed East High Primary and Secondary school, Owerri which belongs to Rochas Okorocha’s first daughter,Uloma Nwosu.
Also sealed is All-In Supermarket, Owerri, said to belong to a member of Okorocha’s family.
Okorocha who was governor of Imo State between 2011 and 2019 is currently representing Imo West senatorial district in the Nigerian senate.
The sealed assets simply read “under investigation by EFCC keep off.”
But the management of East High Primary and Secondary School in a statement on Wednesday said that its school was only under investigation and not sealed by the EFCC.
The statement which was signed by Jones Onwuasoanya said that while the EFCC had the constitutional power to investigate the school, the funds used in establishing the schools were legitimate.
When contacted, Okorocha’s media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said that he was putting a press statement on the development together.
Onwuemeodo said that the statement would be ready in less than an hour.
