Memo To JAMB

It is disheartening how undereducated we are becoming in a world of educated persons. It is expected that every child should be encouraged to study so as to be able to make impact towards the healthy growth of society, but regrettably the story is something else in Nigeria as students are made to pass through hell to succeed in their educational pursuit.

To take sides on issues are attributes of human beings as far as the concept of “empathy” is in existence though with objectivity and balance.

Putting into cognizance how students are been subjected to unwarranted sufferings from our indigenous examinations bodies will certainly leave anyone with an atom of hope for greater Nigeria in an utmost dismay and bewilderment.

Remember 2018/19 NECO English Examination that lingered to 7 pm in some states like Kano. There were reports that some candidates could not write the English NECO examination until almost 10:00 pm, this is unfortunate.

Now coming to the JAMB examination, I can vividly recall in 2017, there was a particluar candidate who complained that he was cheated in the result released, as he said the subject he was graded high was not even the subject he even attempted.

The 2019 JAMB was a serious setback for most candidates that were aspiring to go to the university because of how they were disappointed by the examination body.

Nigeria has not yet arrived the stage that we can 100% rely on some technological devices such as the biometric data capturing equipment. Such equipment, can at any time fail due to challenges that can be very difficult to solve.

Many students were unable to sit for the exams due to biometrics data capturing equipment’s inability to capture their data and there was no alternative, as such those candidates helplessly missed the exams without any hope of either having another chance of writing the exams or having their registration money refunded.

Breach in communication will always lead to rumors that can be tasking and usually very difficult for public relations officers to control the damage created by the breach. Therefore, the inability of JAMB public relations department to effectively communicate with its publics have left a lot of its candidates in disappointment.

The JAMBULLETIN release of Sunday that was aptly captured by a national newspaper must have awoken the sleeping dog because of its sensational headline: “22 Candidates With Biometric Challenges To Write Exam At JAMB Abuja HQ”.

This has left a lot of secondary schools administrators, students and parents with an open ended question of, Who are these candidates, are they from special centers or are they the children of those that matters in the country? They are in a state of confusion as there is a particular examination center where about 87 candidates with same biometric challenges have not been attended to.

Let us remember the 2019 general elections and the number of persons that were disenfranchised due to challenges of biometrics.

I am hereby appealling to JAMB to either recognise the complaint of all candidates with biometric challenges and attend to them or cancel the planned unholy and inhuman act they are about to carry out.

– Suleiman is a public affairs analyst