Ministerial Nominees: Prove You’re Not Rubber Stamp, Frank Charges Senate

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has asked the senate to prove that the 9th Assembly is not a rubber stamp by screening them based on their record in public services.

While describing the ministerial list sent to the Senate as a big disappointment to Nigeria and its citizens, Frank advocated that 70-80 percent of the nominees be rejected.

The Bayelsa born activist said in a statement on Wednesday alleged that the list is a proof to Nigerians and the international community that the government continues to associate with questionable past.

Frank said: “It is clear that some prominent names on the list have at one time or the other been guest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to answer corruption charges while some still have pending corruption cases in court.

“Government must stop its pretense about fighting corruption. The list shows that it is rather a collaborator and supporter of corruption and corrupt persons in his government and the country.

“Were the Senate to patriotic and rightly guided by conscience, 70 – 80 per cent of the nominees would be rejected based on their incompetence and past corruption records.

“However, Nigerians have lost confidence in the ability of 9th Senate to act in the national interest since they have decided to assume the role of a rubber stamp to the Executive since inception.

“I therefore appeal to the judiciary – as the hope of the common man – to come to the aid of Nigeria and Nigerians to rescue us from persons poised to take the country backwards.

“Let the judiciary be brave, stand for truth, justice and declare Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar as the rightful winner of the last presidential election, so he can come and rescue Nigeria from another four years of retrogressive governance, brazen looting of resources, oppression and harassment,” he said.