Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro-processing Trading Facility
Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule yesterday commissioned a fully automated state of the art agro-processing, aggregating, export and commodity trading facility built by Newpal Nigeria Limited in Keffi.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Sule said the 20 tons per hour capacity industry would add value to the agricultural food supply in the country and also for export.
He added that the industry would create jobs for the citizens of the state and also improve the standard of living of the citizens.
Furthermore, the Nasarawa State Governor said “the benefits that Nasarawa State would continue to derive in investment in terms of employment generation and improvement in the living condition of the people within this establishment is enormous.
While commending Newpal for the investment, the governor said, “It is pertinent to reiterate that this administration will continue to encourage private investment and partnership towards accelerating agricultural development and industrialisation of this state.
“Let me commend Newpal for the sighting of this N1 billion investment in our state, I look for to more partnerships with so many other collaborators in order to determine our economic direction in this state”.
In his address, Governor Sule said “I am informed that this industrial outfit with a capacity of 20 tons per hour was constructed by a private initiative and consists of a production facility, state of the art laboratory and other business units.’’
The managing director of the firm, John Samuel said the goal of Newpal is to provide food and nutrition security for all Nigerians, create employment for the youths and increase farmers’ income.
