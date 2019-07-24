NEWS
NOUN Seek Action For Children With Communication Disorders
The Centre Director, Port Harcourt Study Centre of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Shirley Yul-Ifode, has identified collaboration as a critical factor in combating Child Language disorders in Nigeria.
She stated this in Abuja while delivering the 14th Inaugural Lecture of NOUN themed; “The Child Beyond The Breath of Life: Our Corporate Concern.”
She said that Communication which is the bedrock of academic excellence is enjoying extensive attention in most of the developed world unfortunately, it has been highly neglected in Nigeria, adding that the consequences for a communication disordered persons go beyond communication hence need for action.
According to her, “The question of communication disorders have remained unanswered not because many of them have no answers, but because there is a very minimal concern for them in Nigeria, while various groups and organizations involved in with persons with disabilities still operate in isolation.”
She added that, some interdisciplinary/ multidisciplinary forums are still needed to brainstorm on the way forward for this Nigerian Child regularly. “This is particularly needed in the spirit of globalization, of which we have read and heard much about, but with less action in the area of the special child with communication needs that is standing on the minority ground.”
Yul-Ifode stressed that there are many children with communications disorders in our communities of various degrees who cannot communicate effectively through the medium of Language with other users of the target language, adding that there is urgent need for collaboration in Nigeria.
“It is through such collaborative interdisciplinary/multidisciplinary studies/works that we can apply a number of our disciplines to real life situations, otherwise, we would end up only in our classrooms and desks. A single discipline cannot adequately address the subject of Child Language and Communication disorders,” she added.
Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu said that communication is very important and the university is looking at the marrying together with the technological issues the world has provided to enhance do.
