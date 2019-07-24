NSSP, NYCN Signs MoU To Strengthen NASSCON

The Nigeria Sports Summit Project (NSSP) and National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the National School Sports Championship and Olympiad in Nigeria (NASSCON).

In a statement issued by NASSCON chief executive and principal coordinator, Mr Martins O. Bisong, the MoU was signed by the national secretary of NYCN, Blessing Akinlosotu on behalf his organization, while Pastor Philip Aziegbe signed for NSSP.

“The signing of the MoU was to approach NYCN for partnership and facilitation to execute national school sports championship and Olympiad and NASSCON explosive raffle draw.

“NYCN is to play major role of letters getting to all identified stakeholders (schools) timely and appropriately and to be part of local government areas. They would also serves as state coordinators of the NASSCON events and the raffle draw promotion through the NYCN,” Bisong said in the statement.

According to him, “NYCN shall deploy its states and local government area executives to provide us with useful statistical data of respective category of schools in the 774 Local government areas in Nigeria.”