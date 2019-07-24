Obono-Obla Panel Harassing PEF Management – Report

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) led by Mr Okei Obono-Obla is harassing the management of the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) because they refused to heed to his series of requests.

Official documents analysed by this newspaper shows that Obla personally wrote the agency requesting for an employment of his

relative, a multi-million naira proposal for anti-corruption training for all the staff of PEF, as well as personal visitations to the

agency requesting for a waiver of about N496 million loan for his friend’s oil and gas company. On June 1, 2016, Mr Obla personally wrote a letter of “recommendation for Arikpo Oyei Otoh,” for employment in PEF. He said he was directed by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

Again, Obono-Obla’s SPIP, in a letter dated July 31, 2018, signed by Ahmed A. Chiroma, and addressed to PEF ES, wrote a “proposal for

training on anti-corruption for management and staff of Petroleum Equalisation Fund.” He introduced a security company, Whatchon

Security Company Ltd. The training will cost every staff of PEF about N300,000 each.

Another request by Mr Obono-Obla was a waiver of N469,406,120.00 loan owed PEF by a petroleum company. The SPIP chairman had made several requests to the management of PEF to waive this loan for the firm. On March 15, 2019, Mr Obono-Obla personally took the proprietor of the indebted company to PEF headquarters – requesting for the waiver, according to documents, including visitors’ register reviewed by this newspaper.

It was when all these requests and overtures were not made that Obono-Obla started intimidating and harassing the PEF management staff.

It was a follow-up to this that on June 25, 2019, four policemen attached to the SPIP under the command of DCP Babaji Sunday allegedly stole $30,000 from the residence of Hajiya Aisha Usman, PEF’s general manager, Operations, under the guise of investigations of accusations that she was not yet informed.

The armed cops carted away the money and jewelry from the residence of the PEF official after she was invited to the panel’s office, she said in a petition addressed to the Inspector General of Police.

The lady said the armed cops bundled her into their waiting vehicle, drove to her apartment, ransacked it and took away the money without recording it.

Mrs Usman, who works at the PEF for 22 years, said Obono-Obla claims during at a press conference recently that the panel has uncovered over N3 billion in several accounts belonging to Dr Goody Nnadi, the general manager, Corporate Services, was not true.

She said she was invited by the panel but never told of any petition, charges or allegations against her despite going to the office several times.

She said on reaching the panel office, four-armed policemen accosted her and bundled her into their waiting Hilux vehicle, saying that they have a warrant to search her house.

On reaching the apartment, the armed cops ransacked all the rooms in the house, took away a total of $30,000 meant for the payment of hajj package for herself, and two other people; money for a pending trip; jewelries comprising gold chains, necklaces, bangles, and N800,000, and some Euros.

The PEF official said when the officers wrote the list of the items they took, they refused to include the $30,000 they took away from the house. “When I insisted that they should include the $30,000 as part of what was taken from my house, they pointed a gun at me and ordered me to sign what they have written. For the fear of my life, and I was alone in the house at that time, I signed,” she said.

Mrs Usman said she was being harassed, hunted, and intimidated for no just cause.