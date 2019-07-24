NEWS
Rape Is Animalistic, Condemnable – Forum
A forum sensitizing the people on evil about rape in Isua Akoko area of Ondo State has described involvement in having forceful canal knowledge of a woman as a very serious offence that carries life imprisonment or 14 year jail term.
A police chief, the Divisional Police Officer DPO for Isua Akoko, Superintendent of Police, Olowoyo Akinbode while speaking at a sensitization against rape, appealed to parents to always monitor their female children against gangs and indecent dresses.
He said that the act was animalistic and condemnable.
The wife of the chairman Akoko South East Local Government Area, OlaitanBabatunde gave kudos to the wife of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who was after the protection of women’s folks integrity.
She appealed for sex education by parents and teachers in schools so that the menace will be eradicated.
The council chairman, Mr Yomi Babatunde noted that girls were future mothers that deserve decorum in treatment.
He warned against drug addict which can lead to rape, urging security agents to be proactive in stemming down the ugly trends.
The forum was attended by corps members, market women, religious leaders, students and pupils from schools who unanimously said no to rape.
