Reps: Why Minority Parties Voted Elumelu – Agbo

Francis Ottah Agbo who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State in the House of Representatives is the spokesperson of minority parties in the House. In this interview, the lawmaker speaks on the crisis surrounding the emergence of the minority leadership. SOLOMON AYADO was there for LEADERSHIP.

What is the stand of minority parties following the crisis that trailed the emergence of Elumelu as minority leader?

We are giving our full support to the new leadership of the House. We believe in Hon.Ndudi Elumelu, because he has the three Cs; and the three Cs are competence and capacity put together, courage and character. So, we voted, supported Ndudi Elumelu because we believe that for you to be a good leader, you must have these three Cs.

If you don’t have them, you cannot succeed. You need courage to take critical decisions. You need character to avoid the spirogyra. Before we came in, they said the National Assembly had banana peels. But with what is happening in the social media now, and with the intensive fight against corruption, we have now graduated from banana peels to “spirogyra”

The spirogyra is more slippery than banana peels, so we want is a speaker that can cleverlly and clearly avoid the spirogyra, that’s why we want persons with the character to be the speaker and leader of the minority parties, and of course, leader of the majority party. What concerns us is the speakship, the deputy speakership and the minority leader. And we said that these three gentlemen have the three Cs that I have mentioned to you.

The issue of the minority leadership has been rested, so we have a brand new minority leader, and we are ready to support him. Majority of us from the minority parties came together and we elected Ndudi Elumelu as our minority leader. It wasn’t meant to fight our party, the PDP. It wasn’t meant to humiliate our great party. We simply wanted the age long independence of the National Assembly. We just feel that we should vote whosoever we feel like voting for.

So, I want to seize this opportunity to call the national chairman of our great party, Uche Secondus, and the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, to rescind their decision, suspending Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, and six others. We are very hopeful that our party will heed this call. We like our party, the PDP, it is a great party, and we are ever ready to work with them, and expand the frontiers of the party, even as 2023 approaches.

Do you think the majority leadership in the House can carry along the minority parties?

I want to thank Elumelu, and indeed the leadership of the House, for their efforts so far. So far, we are not having any problem, every member is being carried along. There is no crisis. You can see what happened on (last) Tuesday, when the Speaker tempered justice with mercy on Mark Gbillah. That’s the kind of leadership we crave for, and we want more and more of that.

There are concerns over quality of legislators elected by Benue people. Do you think such concerns are baseless?

Benue has sent its best 11. Like in a football game, we have 11 players, and the Benue people has sent their first 11 to the National Assembly., which is like a main bowl of a stadium, where every ethnic group, every constituency, every senatorial district, every nationality send their best legs. You can see that we are actually playing the game, and we are scoring golds.

The people of Benue should be patient, as before the end of the year, they will start seeing concrete developmental deliberations from our people, within the ambit of our responsibilities. We are going to make laws for the good governance of this country, we are going to make laws that will promote Benue, because I have to be a good Benue man, before I think of being a good Nigerian, and we are united in it.

For me as an individual, I intend to bring to the front burner, critical issues that affect Benue and its people. One of these is the Owukpa coal. There is a large coal deposit in Owukpa. There is also a large limestone deposit in Ado. In the last 20 years or so, there have been these insinuations here and there, that there was a cement industry in Ado local government. But until now, nothing has come out of it. We don’t know what is happening with it. I intend to oversight what is happening in that place, to really know whether a contract was actually awarded or not.

I intend to do something, I have virtually announced it, and I wouldn’t stop saying it. For four years as a member of the House of Representatives, I have dedicated my salaries to the servicing of orphans, widows and the vulnerable. I do not intend to draw a dime from my salaries. I have already set up a committee, so we are going to be disbursing the money at every six months interval. The widows, orphans and the vulnerable will use the money to take care of themselves. It may not solve all their problems, but it will do something in their lives. Those who are in school, it will add to what they have, to go to school.

It is in my legislative agenda; to channel all my four year salaries to servicing of those classes of people in communities in my federal constituency.

We have already started the distribution of high yield cassava stems, and seedlings to our farmers; that’s my agenda in the area of agriculture. We are doing that now, so that the people can take advantage of the rains to plant the stems. They are high yielding stems, so in the next harvesting season, the farmers could make some money, and we feel that it could boost the economy in the rural areas

We also intend to, from time to time, hold what I call town hall meetings. Under my leadership, my constituents must know what my salary is because democracy is for the people, and the right to know is core ingredient of democracy. People have the right to know, so as a lawmaker, and as a representative of the people, you shouldn’t be the one to deny them that access to knowing what happens, because this money, we are holding it in trust for our people.

By the time our people know our salaries, our allowances, other people would be forced to borrow a leaf from us, because the way it is today, people are simply feelers in our democratic dispensation. That shouldn’t be the case, they should be the centerpiece of our democratic journey.