Turner Accuses Gov Dickson Of Threat To Life, Petitions DSS, IGP

The lawyer of His Royal Highness Amalate Johnnie Turner has petitioned the Department of State Security Service(DSS) and the Inspector General of Police(IGP) alleging threat to his life by governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state.

Part of the petition signed by Emmanuel Ochokwunu on behalf of Greg Anumenechi & co. and obtained by LEADERSHIP, stated that “Our client informs us that on the 15th of July, 2019, between the hours of 7:30am and 7:45am, governor Dickson personally placed a call through the phone number08036277477 to phone number 08036747677 belonging to our client’s son, Erefagha Turner threatening that ‘the trouble that our Client is looking for, that he-Dickson is ready to give to our client’.

“We act as solicitors to His Royal Highness Amalate Johnnie Turner on whose instruction and behalf we write this petition with a view to a full scale investigation.

“Our client is a traditional ruler in Bayelsa state and a businessman and has reasons to believe that his life is in danger by the unwarranted, calculated and deliberate effort by Governor Seriake Henry Dickson, the Governor of Bayelsa State to eliminate him.”

While calling for investigation into the threat allegations, the lawyer noted that”given the state of insecurity and the spate of assassinations and kidnappings in the country and particularly in the Niger Delta region, we therefore call on you to use your good offices to carry out a full scale investigation into the matter with a view to bringing the culprits to book.”

The statement further stated “Governor Dickson threatened that he was going to declare war which he (Dickson) is ready to carry to any level with our client.

“Turner’s Company ,Trenure Nigeria Limited is being owed over N1,800,000,000 by Bayelsa state government arising from executed contracts which Governor Dickson has deliberately failed and or refused to pay. This is already a subject of litigation in a court of competent jurisdiction.

“We find governor Dickson’s call to our client’s son which he ordered should be transmitted to our client, a direct threat to the very existence and life of our client as Governor Dickson who enjoys full official immunity has all the resources of a state governor at his disposal and given his antecedent has the capacity to eliminate our client and unleash terror on his immediate family.

“We believe that the threat aforesaid is unwarranted and uncautionable as a declaration of war against as a traditional ruler is a call to eliminate Our Client.”