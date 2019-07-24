US Set To Increase EB-5 Visa Fee

Nigerian investors have been advised to take right and swift decision, as the United States of America (USA), is prepared to hike its Employment -Based Fifth Preference Category 1, EB-5 Visa Fee by 270 per cent.

The Chief Executive Officer of Brandleys International Limited, Olumide Idowu gave this advice in a press statement made available to journalists.

The advice came on the heels of the completion of EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme Modernisation’s review by the US Office of Management and Budget (OMB), in June.

The EB-5 Visa Programme is a citizenship programme that allows investors and all their immediate family to become permanent citizen and after six years, so far they engage the right Regional Center and attorney.

It affords foreigners opportunity to bring capital investment into the United States in exchange for citizenship.

A hundred and thirteen Nigerians signed up for the programme in 2018, with 108 investing $500,000 in TEA while five invested in $1m non-TEA, as reported by USCIS .

According to Idowu, as a result of the review, the investment fee is expected to grow to about $1.35million from current $500,000 and increase as much as $1.8million from current $1million.

“The time to act is now. With the priority dates still in place, any interested investor can still get their petition signed under the old fee if they act now. One major cause of delay in filing for EB-5 is the Source of Funds (SOF). EB-5 will continue to offer the fastest and most straightforward routes to USA permanent residency,” he noted.