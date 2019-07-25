2019 Hajj: 1st Batch Of 516 Pilgrims Leave Adamawa For Saudi Arabia

The first batch of 516 pilgrims from Adamawa have been transported to Saudi Arabia to perform the 2019 hajj.

Alhaji Abdullahi Barkindo, the spokesman of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, announced the development on Thursday in Yola.

Barkindo said the flight arrived Yola International Airport on Wednesday at about 9.20 p.m and departed at about 10.40 p.m local time same day.

“The flight MaxAir 747 landed at the Yola International Airport at around 9.20 p.m on Wednesday and departed with a total of 516 intending pilgrims at about 10.40 p.m on Wednesday.

“The pilgrims were drawn from seven local government areas of the state and all in good health condition,” Bobboi said.

He said 1,692 people out of the allocated seats of 2,601 for the state are expected to perform the 2019 pilgrimage.

He said the second batch of the pilgrims from the state will take off from Yola on Thursday, July 25.