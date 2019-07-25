NEWS
Adamawa Records Fall In Drug Supply, Abuse – NDLEA
Mr Yakubu Kibo, Adamawa Commander of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said on Thursday that the rate of supply and abuse of drugs in the state had reduced significantly.
Kibo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola that this development was as a result of the commitment of people in the fight against drug abuse.
He cited as an example, the seizure of one ton of cannabis sativa and 1.3 tons of tramadol in two separate operations, which was made possible as a result of cooperation of the people.
Kibo said that the command, in a joint operation with other security agencies, arrested 52 youth at a hide-out known as ‘Semi-Sambisa’.
“Those we found with drugs have been charged to court, while the rest were given quick intervention counseling and handed over to their parents,” he said.
Kabo, however, listed inadequate fund, dearth of staff and logistic challenges as some of the major problems militating against their operations.
He explained that the command had only two operational vehicles serving the seven area offices, as such embarking on operations frequently was very difficult.
The Commander appealed to government for more financial assistance for the agency to rid the society of drug addicts and safeguard the future of the country.
MOST READ
Assembly Confirms Akua As Chairman, Benue Pensions Commission
Toyota To Set Up Joint Venture With Chinese Ride-Hailing Didi
We Don’t Collect Cash Payment On Service Rendered – AEPB
We Don’t Collect Cash Payment On Service Rendered – AEPB
Adamawa Records Fall In Drug Supply, Abuse – NDLEA
Uber To Unveil New Guidelines For Users’ Safety
Germany, Austria Agree On Plan To Put An End To Traffic Spat
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees
- NEWS14 hours ago
US Imposes Travel Ban On Nigerian Politicians Over Election Rigging
- FEATURES12 hours ago
‘Number Of Petitions At Tribunals Shows Last Elections Were Rigged’
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
We’ll Focus On Import Substitution In Next 4 Years – PMB
- NEWS12 hours ago
Kaduna Election Tribunal: el-Rufai Closes Defence
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
FG To Cede Expired Oil Fields To NNPC
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
EFCC Seals Off Okorocha’s Properties
- OPINION17 hours ago
Obono – Obla panel is harassing PEF management – Report