As Makinde Throws Open Public Asset Declaration Challenge

MUYIWA OYINLOLA in this piece writes that by keeping to his promise to declare his assets if voted in as governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, of Oyo State has thrown a challenge to his colleagues and other public officials.

One common trend among Nigerian politicians is that of not keeping to electoral promises, especially as regards declaring their assets.

In fact, apart from the fact that many of them promise to declare their assets when they get to office, the constitution also mandates them to do so.

But alas, it is not a common feature in the nation’s politics for any politician to abide by this provision, ostensibly because of anticipatory treasury looting and diversion of public funds to their private pockets.

It is therefore startling that the recently sworn in governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has kept to his promise and has thus thrown the challenge to other public officials to emulate.

Recall that before his election as governor on March 9, this year, the Ibadan-born engineer and businessman had never held a public office, hence, politics is largely a Greenfield for him, though he had been baptised in it since 2012. He has never filled an asset declaration form before but he made a commitment to make his assets public once sworn in as governor. It was a promise made in the heat of electioneering campaign and one that can easily be swept under the carpet, as the campaign crowd might have forgotten and in the typical Nigerian style, where memories are short.

His chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, noted that: “Existential issues daily contend with space in the memory and so, not many would have avenues in their long term memories.”

Moreover, the situation he met on the ground in the State is fertile enough to make him repudiate the campaign promises. He met a state completely ravaged by bad governance and maladministration. A state steeped in all manners of debts; morale depressing arrears of promotions; tokenistic payment of percentage-denominated pensions, which ensured that one month pension is paid in a spread of four months; award of contracts to lowly rated upstarts in construction and abandonment of public good. It was a sorry state worse than the rulership of colonialists, whose main attraction is to plunder the resources of the land in favour of their masters.”

Regrettably, state-owned properties and almost brand new vehicles were reportedly dashed out free of charge in exercise of some “discretionary powers.Even in a setting as politicised as we have, many out there know that discretionary powers are applicable only in exercise of clemency and nothing about Naira and kobo.”, he said.

Makinde has, however, remained unfazed by all the depressing discoveries around the state; the dilapidated structures of the Government House; the debasing interiors of the Governor’s Office and the widespread abandonment of the people of Oyo State by his predecessor. He has chosen to look forward, give encouragement to the people and reassure them a new good life is possible in a revived Oyo State.

On Monday July 15, Governor Makinde made history as he stepped into the office Complex of the Code of conduct Bureau (CCB) in Ibadan Oyo state. He requested a copy of the Assets Declaration Forms for Public Office Holders he had submitted on assumption of office and immediately made a copy available through the office of his Chief Press Secretary. It was a commendable act as the Governor of Oyo State made history by releasing a detailed declaration of assets the public.

It was a tough decision really, but one for which he took personal responsibility. Friends and associates kept up the pressure to dissuade him. Many were afraid the decision could be read upside down by overtly negative political minds; some were afraid it would expose them as friends of a young Billionaire and some others gave different reasons. he insisted, saying ‘my words must remain my bond. To stay true to accountability and probity, you must keep your words as your bond. You must keep yourself an open book and like it is often said, he who comes with equity must come with clean hands.’

If Makinde is pushing for the establishment of an anti-corruption agency in Oyo State, he must show the example and if he has promised to be accountable to the people, he must lead the way. And by publicly declaring his assets, he is leading with the right steps. It is indeed a mark of a man desirous of returning Oyo State to its Pacesetting status-a state of many firsts.

Speaking to newsmen at the CCB office in Ibadan, immediately after obtaining a copy of the assets declaration form, Makinde said: “I came here to collect the photocopy of the form that I signed in fulfilment of the campaign promise to the people that I will declare my asset publicly and release the document to the public. “I will encourage all the members of my cabinet to do the same thing but in as much they stay within the ambit of the law, I will encourage them to do the same.”

According to the details made public via the document tagged CCB 1 and marked OYSE/2019/001, which was sworn to at the High Court of Oyo State, Governor Makindeis worth over N48 billion in assets.

The document gave details of cash at hand, in bank, landed properties (developed and undeveloped), household items, shares and bonds owed by the Governor, his wife, Omini Makinde as well as his companies. It indicated that the Governor had cash at hand and in bank worth N234, 742,296.01, on the 28th of May, 2019.In dollar terms, the Governor has cash valued at $30,056.99 as of the same date.

Properties, including the developed and undeveloped as well as household items indicated on the asset forms showed that the Governor is worth N2.6 billion, with another $4.4 million assets denominated in the green back currency.

The house listed by the governor includes nine in Nigeria, two in the United States of America (USA) and one in South Africa. One of the properties in the United States is “jointly owned.”

“The details showed the current value of Makinde’s companies stand at N48, 150,736,889 (forty eight billion, one hundred and fifty million, seven hundred and thirty six thousand, eight hundred and eighty nine Naira), with 33, 730,000 units of shares as at May 28, 2019,” the statement released by his spokesman read, while also listing the Governor’s existing Bonds, (Eurobond) worth $3,793, 500 as well as shares, debentures and other securities valued at N120,500,000(One hundred and twenty million, five hundred thousand Naira).

The asset form also linked the following companies to the Governor of Oyo state: Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited; Energy Traders and Technical Services Limited; Makon Oil and Gas Limited; Makon Group Limited, Makon Construction Limited and Makon Power System Limited.

Four of the listed Companies are noted to have loan notes including Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited(N1.7 billion); Makon Power System Limited(N148.4 million); Makon Oil and Gas Limited(N341 million); Energy Traders and Technical Services Limited(N1.159bn), the total amounts to N3.389 billion.

Adisa further noted that: “It is incontrovertible that Makinde has laid himself out as a man to be trusted; a man who is blessed with some form of comfortable life who can afford the luxuries of life before venturing to into politics; a man with more than visible second address. By resigning from that and dabbling in public life, which is full of bashing and the murkiness of politics, he is making a statement in social responsibility”.

“For, on a personal note, you can reach thousands, but politics and power allow you to impact on millions with the good things of life. Above all, he is also making a statement to parents; bring up your child in a good way and he will give you a good name that is indelible. “He is a product of the Nigerian public school system.”

His secondary school, Bishop Phillips Academy is just by the roadside in Iwo road, Ibadan and he attended the University of Lagos. His conduct has shown he is truly worthy in character and learning. The true Omoluabi in Yoruba parlancec”.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the decision of the governor for making public his declaring his assets in line with his electioneering campaign promise.

The party noted that Makinde’s voluntary decision has further assured his commitment to transparency and good governance, for which the people of the state voted massively for him in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

It also assured that this stance will further endear him to the people of the state as well as showcase her as a party whose members make their words their bond.

The party however, encouraged leaders at all levels to strive to remain faithful to promises they might have made in the course of electioneering campaigns.

In the same vein, the presidential candidate of the party in the February 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has also commended Makinde on the feat.

The former Vice President in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, commended Makinde for his forthrightness.

He also expressed support for Makinde and his administration in delivering good governance in Oyo State.

Atiku further said Makinde’s action spoke eloquently to the maxim of leadership by example.

Atiku said, “By this, the Governor has spoken without any ambiguity, that his administration will not condone corruption. His example is highly recommended to other leaders at all levels of government.”

By and large, Makinde has not only blazed the trail in asset declaration, he has also thrown open the challenge to other public officials to follow.