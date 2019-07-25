NEWS
Boris Johnson’s New-Look Cabinet Meets For First Time
The new prime minister is due to make a statement to the House of Commons having addressed his new cabinet ministers for the first time.
Boris Johnson told the cabinet they had “a momentous task ahead”, as he repeated his commitment for the UK to leave the EU on 31 October.
On Wednesday, Mr Johnson gave key roles to leading Brexiteers.
The appointments saw Sajid Javid as chancellor, and Dominic Raab and Priti Patel return to government.
Mr Raab was made foreign secretary and Ms Patel is home secretary.
More than half of Theresa May’s old cabinet, including leadership rival Jeremy Hunt, quit or were sacked.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said there were whispers there could be a big offer for European citizens coming out of cabinet this morning.
Speaking to his cabinet Mr Johnson said: “As you all know we have a momentous task ahead of us, at a pivotal moment in our country’s history.
“We are now committed, all of us, to leaving the European Union on October 31 or indeed earlier – no ifs, no buts.
“But we are not going to wait until October 31 to get on with a fantastic new agenda for our country, and that means delivering the priorities of the people.”
He also told the room it was “wonderful to see this new team assembled here” which respects the “depth and breadth of talent in our extraordinary party”.
Mr Johnson also used his first speech as prime minister to reiterate his determination to take the UK out of the EU by the 31 October “no ifs, no buts”.
The UK was originally supposed to leave the EU on 29 March but the deadline was moved to 31 October, after MPs rejected Mrs May’s withdrawal deal three times.
BBC
MOST READ
British Council Engages CSO’s On SDG’s, Introduces ACT Programme
EU Consumer Group Warns Of Harmful Chemicals In Paper Food Packaging
Young Men Most Likely To Spread HIV – Study
Dakuku Peterside Commends Senate On Screening
I’m Ready To Assist Buhari To Take Nigeria To Next Level – Akpabio
Boris Johnson’s New-Look Cabinet Meets For First Time
Sheikh Al-Sudais Cautions Pilgrims Against Political Activities
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS16 hours ago
Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees
- OTHER SPORTS21 hours ago
Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies From Friday Fight Injuries
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Edo APC Crisis And The Road To Self-destruction
- NEWS9 hours ago
US Imposes Travel Ban On Nigerian Politicians Over Election Rigging
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Senate Begins Screening Of Ministerial Nominees
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Reps: Why Minority Parties Voted Elumelu – Agbo
- NEWS24 hours ago
Kebbi SIEC To Hold LG Election Aug. 26
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness To Retire In November