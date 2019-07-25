NEWS
Flood Kills Pupil In Edo
A 13-year-old pupil identified as Egbadon Overcome has been killed by flood while going to school.
Late Overcome was a primary 3 pupil of Idumu Ague Primary School in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.
She was said to have been swept away by the flood after a heavy downpour.
Witnesses said the area was flooded during the rain.
The witness said the flood water must have been diverted to the area due to the construction of the new Agbor road.
Her body was removed by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.
Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Joan Oviaw said she has deployed field officers to unravel the cause of the death.
Dr. Oviawe who described the death as unfortunate said the state government would unravel the circumstances that led to the pupil’s death and prevent future reoccurrence.
According to her, “The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board regrets to announce the unfortunate death of Egbadon Overcome, a 13-year-old primary 3 pupil of Idumu Ague Primary School, in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.
“The Board has sent field officers to gather information on what transpired and the circumstances that led to the death of the pupil.
“We commiserate with the child’s parents, the management of Idumu Ague Primary School and the community over the sad incident. We will ensure that the incident is thoroughly investigated and work towards ensuring that such an incident does not happen in the future,” she said.
MOST READ
CAN Laments Incessant Attacks On Churches, Seeks Police Protection
Flood Kills Pupil In Edo
Police Read Riot Act To Robbers, Bandits In Ogun
FAO Launch ASL 2050 Report To Develop Potential In Livestock Sector
Tunisia’s Parliament Speaker Sworn In As Interim President
INEC Issues Certificate Of Return To Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu
NOUN Gets N90m Grant For Research From TETFund
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees
- NEWS17 hours ago
US Imposes Travel Ban On Nigerian Politicians Over Election Rigging
- FEATURES15 hours ago
‘Number Of Petitions At Tribunals Shows Last Elections Were Rigged’
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
We’ll Focus On Import Substitution In Next 4 Years – PMB
- NEWS15 hours ago
Kaduna Election Tribunal: el-Rufai Closes Defence
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
FG To Cede Expired Oil Fields To NNPC
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
EFCC Seals Off Okorocha’s Properties
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Ministerial Nominees Unveil Plans At Senate Screening