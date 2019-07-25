Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak’s Trial Halted After Bomb Threat

A bomb threat briefly interrupted the trial of former Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak, forcing the court, where the hearing was held, to evacuate on Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior AC, Rusdi Mohd Isa, confirmed that the Police received a call from a man around noon, who claimed there was a blast at the court complex.

“Action has been taken and there is no explosive material found,’’ he said in a brief statement.

A police bomb disposal unit had combed the court building along with sniffer dogs but no explosives were found.

The police allowed the public back into the court three hours later, with Najib’s hearing to continuing for another hour.

Najib is standing trial on seven count charge of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power involving 42 million ringgit ($10.3 million).

The money was deposited into his personal bank account from SRC International, a former unit of state investment fund 1MDB.

He faces dozens of other charges over 1MDB along with his former deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi since the former ruling party United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) lost power in the general election last May.