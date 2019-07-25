NEWS
Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak’s Trial Halted After Bomb Threat
A bomb threat briefly interrupted the trial of former Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak, forcing the court, where the hearing was held, to evacuate on Thursday.
Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior AC, Rusdi Mohd Isa, confirmed that the Police received a call from a man around noon, who claimed there was a blast at the court complex.
“Action has been taken and there is no explosive material found,’’ he said in a brief statement.
A police bomb disposal unit had combed the court building along with sniffer dogs but no explosives were found.
The police allowed the public back into the court three hours later, with Najib’s hearing to continuing for another hour.
Najib is standing trial on seven count charge of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power involving 42 million ringgit ($10.3 million).
The money was deposited into his personal bank account from SRC International, a former unit of state investment fund 1MDB.
He faces dozens of other charges over 1MDB along with his former deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi since the former ruling party United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) lost power in the general election last May.
MOST READ
Bloody 24 Hours Explosion Across Three Afghan Provinces Leaves 56 Dead
Lawmaker Laments Rate Of Robberies, Kidnapping On Benin-Ore Highway
Human Rights Commission Partners Kaduna Govt On SDGs
Frustration Pushing More Young Nigerians Into Drugs – Expert
Weak Civil-Military Relations Jeopardise Military Operations – FOC
FRSC Prosecutes 62 Traffic Offenders In Kwara
NiMet To Advance Sustainable Socio-Economic Activities In Nigeria – DG
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees
- NEWS12 hours ago
US Imposes Travel Ban On Nigerian Politicians Over Election Rigging
- FEATURES10 hours ago
‘Number Of Petitions At Tribunals Shows Last Elections Were Rigged’
- NEWS11 hours ago
Kaduna Election Tribunal: el-Rufai Closes Defence
- BUSINESS12 hours ago
We’ll Focus On Import Substitution In Next 4 Years – PMB
- BUSINESS12 hours ago
FG To Cede Expired Oil Fields To NNPC
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
EFCC Seals Off Okorocha’s Properties
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Man City Thrash Kitchee 6-1 In Hong Kong Friendly