Group Seeks NAN Support To Promote Peace, Unity In Nigeria

Islahu Ummatus Safiyyatu Association of Nigeria, an NGO, has sought to partner with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in mobilising Nigerians to live in peace and harmony.

Malam Salihu Maibarota, National Chairman of the organization sought the partnership with the country’s foremost news outfit during a courtesy call on its North West Zonal office in Kaduna on Thursday.

Maibarota said the organisation’s visit was to strike a partnership deal with the agency to help educate and continually inform the public on the need for respect, peace and mutual coexistence irrespective of religious, regional and ethnic differences.

“Our organisation is pushing to ensure peace and unity among Muslims in particular and all Nigerians in general.

“We have been devoting time in propagating teachings and information that would help in the maintenance of peace and unity among Nigerians.

“That is why we are working harmoniously with various groups and organizations irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.

“Our major aim is to bring all citizens together for peaceful coexistence, unity and harmony.

“We have been visiting churches, pastors and different religious groups and organizations for harmonious relationship between all residents in Kaduna State and beyond.

“We trust that News Agency of Nigeria, will collaborate with us to give visibility to our activities for the benefit of the country’’, Maibarota said.

Alhaji Muharazu Ahmed, Zonal Manager of NAN, expressed delight on the visit, adding that the agency was set up by the Federal Government to promote initiatives that would advance peace, unity and development in the country.

Ahmed, therefore, assured that NAN would give visibility to the activities of the organization.

“The agency is ever ready to work with any organization that is working to ensure that lasting peace is achieved in the country.”(NAN)