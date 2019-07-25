Human Rights Commission Partners Kaduna Govt On SDGs

Kaduna State Dep. Gov., Dr Hadiza Balarabe, on Thursday expressed the state government’s commitment to making life better for its citizens.

Balarabe said this while receiving the State Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Tergu Gwar, at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

According to her, government is all about putting people first, in whatever is done in the state.

“We exercise deliberate efforts to feel the pulse of the people and their perception, to redirect and implement their needs.

“When we do that, it will lead to economic development and improve the health and well-being of the people; so, we are not relenting in our efforts, especially in the areas of education, health, agriculture and others,” she said.

Balarabe noted that government would assist the commission through collaboration, and providing an enabling environment for it to perform its job effectively.

Earlier, Gwar said the visit was to solicit partnership with the state government, with regard to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state.

Gwar commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufai for promoting the respect for and enjoyment of human rights in Kaduna State.

“The Law on Child Welfare, the Protection Law, Salama Assault and Referral Centre have been of immense help to the activities of the commission,” he said.

Gwar also lauded government intervention in the health and educational sectors, especially the school feeding programme, which enhances the retention of children in schools.

“We also came to let his excellency know that in spite of all these, more still needs to be done, to promote the respect for and enjoyment of rights in Kaduna State,” he said.

According to him, the commission had embarked on several sensitisation programmes, and have been able to report some violators of human rights to security agencies and the courts while others are being investigated by the police.

“We follow due process, and we undertake our investigation when issues are reported to us,” he said.