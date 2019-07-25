NEWS
ICRC Honours 29 Nurses For Their Outstanding Contribution To Humanity
29 nurses from 19 countries have been awarded the Florence Nightingale Medal by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), for their outstanding contribution and ultimate sacrifice in serving humanity.
Among the awardees are two nurses from Nigeria, Ms Hauwa Liman and Ms Saifura Hussaini who were abducted and killed in March 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists in Rann, Borno State, where they were working as midwives for ICRC.
At that time, Rann had been badly hit by the armed conflict, and only three health care centres were operational. Just a tiny number of midwives were offering vital services in this place, to more than 80,000 people.
On behalf of their late daughters, the parents of Ms Hauwa Liman and Ms Saifura Hussaini, however received the Florence Nightingale medals, the higher international honour in the nursing profession that recognizes exceptional courage and devotion to victims of armed conflict or natural disaster.
According to ICRC, “The devotion of Ms Hauwa Liman and Saifura Hussaini to their people, for whom they gave their lives has profoundly moved thousands of people around the world and deeply impacted the committee as well as the people the organization assists.
“This year, 29 outstanding nurses from 19 countries have been awarded the Florence Nightingale Medal. The recipients were nominated by their respective National Red Cross or Red Crescent Society and selected by a commission comprised of the ICRC, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the International Council of Nurses.
“Florence Nightingale is considered as the founder of modern day nursing and helped victims of war in the 19th century. In recognition of her pioneering work in nursing, the Nightingale Pledge is taken by new nurses, and the annual International Nurses Day is also celebrated on her birthday.”
