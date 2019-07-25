POLITICS
INEC Issues Certificate Of Return To Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Certificate of Return to Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Imo North Senatorial District election.
Uwajumogu was issue the certificate on Thursday at about 4p.m. at INEC Headquarters in Abuja.
The senator-elected speaking with newsmen shortly after commended the judiciary for standing by truth.
Uwajumogu also commended INEC for obeying court order, which directed that he should be issued the certificate.
He pledged to rededicate himself to serving Imo North better than he did in the 8th senate.
He commended the people of his constituency for not taking laws into their hands during their trying times.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo, of a Federal High Court, Abuja had in July ordered INEC to immediately issue a Certificate of Return to the Uwajumogu.
Uwajumogu had approached the court seeking for an order to compel INEC to issue him the certificate after the failure of the electoral body to declare him winner of the senatorial election over an allegation of irregularities.
The commission stressed the need to ensure fairness by investigating the alleged irregularities in the election before issuing the Certificate of Return.
