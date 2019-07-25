NEWS
JUST IN: Scores Feared Drowned In Shipwreck Off Libya
Up to 150 people may have drowned in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, the UN refugee agency says.
A further 150 people were rescued by fishermen and returned to Libya by coastguards, the UNHCR said.
It is not clear if the migrants were on one or two boats that left the Libyan town of al Khoms, some 120km (74.5 miles) east of Tripoli.
About 164 people died on the route between Libya and Europe in the first four months of 2019.
The UN has repeatedly said people rescued in the Mediterranean should not be sent back to Libya because of the conflict and the inhumane conditions in which migrants are kept, the BBC’s Imogen Foulkes reports.
BBC
MOST READ
Assembly Confirms Akua As Chairman, Benue Pensions Commission
Toyota To Set Up Joint Venture With Chinese Ride-Hailing Didi
We Don’t Collect Cash Payment On Service Rendered – AEPB
We Don’t Collect Cash Payment On Service Rendered – AEPB
Adamawa Records Fall In Drug Supply, Abuse – NDLEA
Uber To Unveil New Guidelines For Users’ Safety
Germany, Austria Agree On Plan To Put An End To Traffic Spat
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees
- NEWS14 hours ago
US Imposes Travel Ban On Nigerian Politicians Over Election Rigging
- FEATURES12 hours ago
‘Number Of Petitions At Tribunals Shows Last Elections Were Rigged’
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
We’ll Focus On Import Substitution In Next 4 Years – PMB
- NEWS12 hours ago
Kaduna Election Tribunal: el-Rufai Closes Defence
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
FG To Cede Expired Oil Fields To NNPC
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
EFCC Seals Off Okorocha’s Properties
- OPINION17 hours ago
Obono – Obla panel is harassing PEF management – Report