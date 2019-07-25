Labourer Docked For Allegedly Raping, Killing 59-year-old Woman

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered that a 32-year-old labourer, Igwe Sunday, who allegedly raped and killed a 59-year-old woman, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

The Magistrate, Mr Olakunleyin Oke, who did not take the plea of Sunday, ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

Oke adjourned the case until Sept 24 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Olubalogun Lawrence, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 28 at 9 a.m. in Ikija Village.Obada Oko Town, Abeokuta.

Lawrence alleged that the defendant raped and strangled Taiwo to death in her farm.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 324, 316 and 319 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.